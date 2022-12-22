Buckelew Farm has been providing homes and businesses with the fresh smell of recently cut Oregon Christmas trees for 15 years.
The trees arrive weekly, within four days of being cut. The staff does more than help customers choose trees from among its six species.
“When they pick it out, we give (the tree) a fresh cut and trim up the bottom if they want it,” said Clint Buckelew, owner. “If they bring in a stand, we put it on for them. We can net it up, press it in so it travels easier.”
The staff will also deliver trees, which are sold along with chili ristras strings, stands, wreaths and mesquite firewood. They work with local businesses like O’Rielly Chevrolet to provide its giant showroom tree.
Buckelew called the noble fir the most popular in the United States and Tucson. But there are reasons to buy the other types: the Nordmann Fir is a favorite in Norway; the grand fir smells the best; and the silver tip is a natural-looking noble. They also have Douglas fir and the Black Hill spruce trees for sale.
The Buckelew family has been part of Southern Arizona for almost 100 years. Buckelew’s grandfather bought their farm in 1954 and has since hired local employees and invested in the community.
Like many family-owned businesses, the Buckelew family relies on community support to continue its legacy and holiday traditions.
“The main thing is it’s family owned, everything is local,” he said. “Every dollar spent stays here in Tucson.”
They appreciate and give back to the community by supporting the Northwest Fire Department’s annual holiday toy drive, the Tucson Diaper Bank’s holiday initiatives, and other local charitable organizations including the Tucson Conquistadores and Angel Charities.
