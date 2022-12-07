The Oro Valley Aquatic Center is closed through January for improvements to the pump room circulation and filtration, along with general maintenance and cleaning.
The current pool filters at the aquatic center have reached the end of their life and will be removed and replaced with modern, deep bed filters. These filters allow for finer filtration to ensure a high standard of water quality. The aquatic center’s pump room plumbing will be replaced and redesigned to fit the new filters. To accommodate the upgrade, the pump room building itself will be expanded to the east. This new area will be enclosed and will not cause any loss of deck space for the public.
In addition to improved circulation and filtration, the aquatic center will be installing a new pool heater for the recreational pool. This new heater is higher efficiency than the current heater, bringing all the facility’s pool heaters up to modern standards.
The town is using the closure to complete the following additional projects as well:
The existing competition dive blocks will be stripped down and reassembled with new block tops, handles and block fins. These modifications have become industry standard for competition use and will allow the aquatic center to continue to host high-profile competitive swimming events.
The four current springboards will be replaced.
General maintenance and deep cleaning including scrubbing, brushing and vacuuming each pool, pool tiles and grout lines. The surrounding deck area and restrooms will be scrubbed and cleaned.
Landscaping around the facility.
These lifecycle replacement projects were identified in the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. They are classified as capital improvement projects, with funding included in the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget.
As facilities age and technology advances, the Oro Valley Aquatic Center is committed to delivering the best user experience.
During the closure, all six- and 12-month memberships paid in full will be extended for two months. (For example, if a membership is set to expire Feb. 12 it will be extended to April 12.) Users who have month-to-month memberships will not be billed during December or January.
These membership adjustments will be made automatically; users do not need to contact aquatic center staff. All members will be allowed access at no additional charge to the community center pool during this closure (10555 N. La Cañada Drive). This access does not include the gym or fitness classes. Lane reservations can be made at playov.com.
Info: 520-297-7946
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.