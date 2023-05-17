OV enforcing rules on short-term rentals

More than 100 short-term and vacation rental homes are now registered with the Town of Oro Valley, according to a map published on the town’s website, orovalleyaz.gov.
The map is part of the town’s newly enforced rules, regulations, and licensing requirements for those properties. The Oro Valley Town Council adopted a short-term/vacation rental ordinance in January, enacted it in February, and began a 90-day grace period for voluntary compliance that ended May 5.
The new ordinance requires registration of short-term and vacation rentals, which are leased to transient guests for less than 30 days. A short-term rental license is $80 a year, the same price as an Oro Valley business license. Soon, according to a town release, owners will receive a letter notifying them of a possible $100 civil sanction if properties are not registered by June 6. Owners must also pay Oro Valley’s bed and sales tax levies.
To register a short-term or vacation rental property, owners must prepare a list of documents, provide neighbors notification of intent to rent, give evidence of insurance, show the property is registered with the Pima County Assessor as a short-term rental, and present a form of personal identification.
For full details of the required documents and to register online, visit https://bit.ly/OVShortTermRentals. For help registering a short-term rental property, contact the Community and Economic Development Department at 520-229-4800.
Residents can report suspected violations at short-term or vacation rental properties to the town. “Possible violations include lack of licensing, not displaying the neighborhood notification form on the property, or lack of a town license number on rental promotions,” the town release said.
Residents are encouraged to view the short-term rental property map before reporting a suspected violation. To view the map, visit https://bit.ly/OVShortTermRentalMap.
For suspected violations related to rental use or zoning code violations, residents may contact the Community and Economic Development Department at 520-229-4800. For criminal, noise or similar complaints, call the Oro Valley Police Department at 520-229-4900. For emergencies, call 911.
“It is important to note that the town will not be proactively inspecting properties for suspected violations,” the release continued. “Rather, the town will respond to public complaints received.”
In accordance with state law, short-term and vacation rental properties have always been permitted in Oro Valley.
“Thus far, short-term rentals have not been problematic,” the release said. “In fact, they contribute to the local economy; however, due to their growing popularity, the town of Oro Valley decided to implement a licensing system to ensure that short-term rentals continue to be a successful endeavor while also providing for the safety and quality of life for surrounding neighbors.”
Licensed, short-term rentals are allowed in all residential neighborhoods except where homeowners associations restrict or regulate them, the town said. “Neighborhoods may be able to regulate rentals through voluntary private agreements. These agreements, commonly known as private deed restrictions, are regulations that the town cannot enforce or provide advice on how to implement them,” the town’s release continued.
