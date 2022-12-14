Oro Valley Town Council agreed to reconvene for further discussion of the proposed ordinance for short-term rentals during the governing body’s Dec. 7 study session.
The Community and Economic (CED) Director Paul Melcher presented the proposed ordinance for vacation and short-term rentals at the council’s request during its Sept. 7 meeting.
Mayor and council voiced concerns during the presentation, primarily regarding enforcement and the prevention of parties.
Deputy Police Chief Curtiss Hicks and Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Joe Andrews answered police and legal questions.
“You want to treat short-term rentals kind of like your children,” said Councilmember Josh Nicolson during the presentation.
“If your children do something good you get them a little prize or some money. But if they do something bad, you want it to be a big enough consequence — to say, ‘Hey, fix it.’”
Short-term rentals’ neighbors, as well as the council, are concerned about parties and the accompanying traffic and noise.
“What are the things we can enforce to keep it more like a neighborhood home?” Nicolson asked. “Like the noise, the decibel level, disturbances: we get police calls out there more often than anything else, they (homeowners) lose their license if they get more calls.”
During the Sept. 7 town council meeting, council asked CED staff to present a strict short-term rental ordinance based on the League of Arizona Cities and Towns’ model.
Several town council members suggested they follow codes from the likes of Paradise Valley, Mesa, Scottsdale and Sedona.
The summary of code provisions from the other cities and towns included commentary from the Andrews, Melcher and Police Lt. Carmen Trevizo regarding the legality, enforceability and operations impacts of these regulations, the town council’s meeting agenda reported.
Currently, a city or town may not prohibit vacation or short-term rentals, according to A.R.S. 9-500.39 Short-Term rental regulations. This includes, a city or town may not restrict the use of or regulated vacation rentals or short-term rentals based on their classification, use or occupancy except as provided in the sections for Health/Safety, Nuisances/Zoning Code, other residential rentals; and restrictions against sex offenders, selling liquor or drugs, or use as adult-oriented business.
If a new ordinance is approved, it may include a civil penalty provision and conditional issuance of a license under defined circumstances. In addition, the ordinance would contain suspension of an owner’s license under established circumstances. The owners of vacation/short-term rentals will be required to obtain and prove they carry at least $500,000 liability insurance, also, homeowners will be required to notify their neighbors (homes on both sides of the house and adjacent to the property) of their intent to rent out their homes, and owners contact information will be required.
The town estimates 260 to 400 rentals are available in Oro Valley. These numbers vary by season, weekday and weekend.
The Oro Valley bed tax collections for hotels was just over $1 million in fiscal year 2018 and $397,660 for short-term rentals and other destinations. In comparison, the fiscal year for 2022 saw nearly $2 million bed tax collections for hotels and $512,456 for other destinations, including short-term rentals.
The CED department team presented three possible paths for the town. Path 1 requires registration only and includes obtaining a license, annual renewal of license, and emergency point of contact. Path 2 would include Path 1, and full notice and enforcement. In addition, Path 2 would require notice to neighbors, property posting, homeowner insurance with at least $500,000 liability, background checks of each tenant/renter; and it will include regulatory enforcement, possible license suspensions, enhanced penalties with appeals and judicial relief. Path 3 would contain Path 1 or 2 provisions with non-League of Arizona Cities and Towns additions, as well as property condition and check-in requirements, excessive noises, disturbances, unruly gatherings and police service fees.
The preapplication process requires 30 days to acquire the license for current rentals post-ordinance approval, proof of transaction privilege tax (TPT), a town-generated notice to neighbors, including an affidavit to the town certifying compliance of the neighborhood notification.
Homeowners will need to provide proof of liability insurance, applicant background checks, owner acknowledgement to comply with all applicable laws and ordinances, and proper registration with Pima County and a lawful U.S. presence. The presentation noted: “This process does not anticipate an inspection by code compliance prior to property offered for rental. Compliance issues to be addressed by complaint only.”
Applicants must meet verification requirements. It’ll take seven business days to approve or deny the license, collection of fees, and issuing the license. The license fee is $80 per rental unit, but could be subject to change based on town council recommendations. Staff recommends an annual license.
To address questions and concerns about enforcement, Melcher pointed to the enforcement slide.
“I want to draw your attention to the slide,” Melcher said. “This is the real penalty provision, because the town can’t suspend their license(s) for more than 12 months.”
Enforcement includes display of license, on site and online ads, failure to conduct renter background checks, short-term vacation rentals (STR) compliance complaints, and criminal complaints. The code complaints will focus on the short-term rental’s owner, meanwhile criminal complaints would be directed at the renter. There will be judicial relief available, if needed.
Enforcement and penalties for violations, would result in suspension of the rental license up to 12 months for three verified violations of the ordinance or one verified violation if any of the following have occurred and committed by the owner or owner’s designee: A felony committed on or near the rental property, serious physical injury or wrongful death on the rental property by renter or owner/designee, knowingly renting to sex offenders and adult oriented businesses; knowingly using the rental for an activity that would have required a town of Oro Valley special event permit, and knowingly rented for retail/restaurant uses.
The civil penalties for verified violations consist of up to $500 or one-night’s rental value, whichever is greater for the first offense.
The second offense would be fined up to $1,000- or two-nights’ rental value, whichever is greater.
The third offense would be fined up to $3,500 or the value of three nights of rent, whichever is greater.
Failure to obtain a license will incur the civil penalties explained above plus a $1,000 monthly fine.
Melcher explained these violations can be appealed to a hearing officer.
“That’s the immediate enforcement level that we can have,” he said. “But keep in mind that any of the tenants are still subject to following the codes and laws of the town of Oro Valley.”
The town council members still had concerns and questions on the enforcement of these codes and the results of code violations by the tenants and short-term rental owners.
Council asked CED staff to address their concerns and review their recommended changes and present an updated proposal at a later date.
“It looks like we have a little more work to do to bring this back to council for another review,” Melcher said.
