When Eva Hendrix transferred to Oro Valley after 32 years in California, she and her family didn’t know a soul.
Thanks to the referral organization BNI 6 Figure Success, Hendrix has become entrenched in the community. Hendrix and BNI are hosting the free 6 Figure Success fashion show and holiday gift market with 30 vendors from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at The Buttes at Reflections.
Food trucks will provide the snacks. Two glasses of wine will be sold for $6, and Mark Willis will entertain.
“BNI is a national networking group, and we just launched it here in the Northwest area in May,” said Hendrix, the chapter president.
“We’re pretty new and we have about 28 local business owners from the area who are involved. One of them is the nonprofit that we took on, the Oro Valley Rotary Club. At the end of the day, it is a community-based organization. I wanted to support local—not just say it, but actually do it. Everybody (in the group) is a business owner. It just made sense to pour back into what we love.”
Georgina Anderson, the owner of The Buttes at Reflections, is part of BNI. Hendrix said she was gracious in allowing the organization to use her venue.
“Usually, you pay the most with venues,” she said. “That’s where you’re paying top dollar. She’s willing to share her venue with us, which allowed us to make this event free.
“Her focus is to find people who want to utilize her venue for things other than weddings. This is going to be really good exposure for her. Her venue can be used for 50th anniversaries, a women’s gathering, maybe the mayor wants to do something here. We want to give the venue exposure so she can have more clients.”
The community event is a fundraiser for the Oro Valley Rotary Club and its family and children’s programs, IMPACT and EMERGE. The models include Oro Valley Town Councilmember Joyce Jones-Ivey, KVOA News 4 Anchor Monica Garcia, Leticia Ortez from Azteca TV Tucson, Lydia Camarillo with the Golder Ranch Fire Department and Oro Valley Police Chief Kara Riley.
They will be dressed by House of Josephine’s Josephine Young.
“I’m going to get a lot of guidance,” Riley said with a laugh. “I’m always in a uniform. I’m really looking forward this.”
She admitted she was surprised she was asked to model.
“It’s quite an honor to be able to do such a wonderful fundraising event for the community and the people in need outside of our community,” Riley said.
“I have never modeled. I have to go pick out the outfits I’ll be wearing. I’m a little nervous, but it’ll be fun. It’s for a great cause. I’m looking forward to it and engaging our community members. We are always trying to find different ways to ensure we’re giving back to the community. As we go into the holiday season, there are so many needs throughout Pima County. When I saw it benefits IMPACT and EMERGE — both programs our agency has used — I had to do it.”
IMPACT offers food and clothing banks, youth programs, elder services and other services. EMERGE Center Against Domestic Violence offers emergency shelters, crisis intervention and family support.
Besides the fashion show and holiday market, the event features a silent auction with items donated by Oro Valley businesses. The items, which will raise money for the Rotary, include a gift basket from iBalance Massaage Spa; the use of rental bikes from Pedego Electric Bikes; business photography sessions; gift certificates and closet organization help from Young; a stay at El Conquistador; artwork; custom jewelry; hair services and dental treatments.
“The event was just an idea that we had to raise funds for the nonprofit and it turned out to be bigger than what we thought,” said Hendrix, a business development manager for Stewart Tile.
“Through BNI, we’ve been able to meet a lot of amazing business owners throughout all of Tucson and build great community relations. It’s just a blessing. I’m super excited. I love community and, if anything, I think when you bring people together, there’s joy. We need more things like that. We really do. We need to bring happiness into the world right now.”
