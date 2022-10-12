The town of Oro Valley has won honors for its campaign to help business owners survive the COVID-19 epidemic.
The OV SafeSteps program won first place in the 2022 City-County Communications & Marketing Association’s (3CMA) Savvy Award category of Communications and Marketing Tools: Printed Publications — COVID PR.
The award was presented last month at the 3CMA Annual Conference in Portland, Oregon. 3CMA is a national network of local government communicators. It was founded on the philosophy that communications and marketing are essential to help governments engage and build stronger relationships with people.
“We were very grateful to be recognized for all their (city workers’) hard work,” said Chris Cornelison, Oro Valley deputy town manager.
Oro Valley, like all towns and cities, faced huge challenges when the COVID-19 epidemic was declared in March 2020. The shutdown shuttered businesses and forced layoffs. There was confusion and lots of uncertainty.
Federal money would become available down the road for businesses, but Oro Valley officials needed to do something quickly. Cornelison and the town manager met and decided on a plan. Cornelison was named project manager and set things in motion.
The town appropriated $1 million to help local businesses. Cornelison met with the town’s innovation technical director and forms and applications were created. The town partnered with the Gordley Group to create a website, materials and collaterals. And the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce joined the effort.
Some business owners were skeptical, Cornelison said. “From the beginning,” he said, “everybody was reluctant about the applications.”
However, the town took a multiprong approach to the situation. A new updated email list was created, and business owners were contacted face-to-face.
“We wanted to go out there and physically talk with these businesses, “Cornelison said. “We contacted almost everyone. We learned a lot by going out to these local businesses. ... We showed up with materials and a one-page simplified sheet. We wanted to make it as easy for them as possible,” he said.
A simple application that could be filled out online was created. “We thought it was fantastic,” Cornelison said. “We wanted this to be quick. A lot of people were hurting financially. ... We wanted our program to really be a robust effort to let them know we really are there to help you.”
The project ended up using testimonials from people who went through the financial aid process and received help. And the town encouraged business owners to talk to those who received grants.
In some cases, Cornelison said, there were language barriers. He and Dave Perry, retired CEO of the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce, reached out to the Pima County Court, which has interpreters. One interpreter reached out to some 20 businesses where there was a language problem.
OVSafeSteps wrapped up just prior to the end of the town’s fiscal year in 2020. In the end, $800,000 was distributed to more than 200 businesses.
“We did something that made a difference in a positive way,” Cornelison said.
