Oro Valley is growing and that’s a good thing. Find out why and how from Mayor Joe Winfield at the 2022 State of the Town Oro Valley Address, Luncheon and Fall Business Expo on Thursday, Oct. 27, at El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort.
Open to the public, the 21st annual event is sponsored by the Oro Valley Chamber. Tickets are $89 nonchamber members.
“I think it’s a good opportunity to get an overview of the town’s accomplishments and a little bit of a glimpse of what the future may hold,” Winfield said.
During his address, the mayor will discuss what he calls the four pillars of local government.
“Those pillars are public safety, the public works, parks and recreation and land use,” Winfield said. “I’ll be framing my speech around those four pillars and accomplishments within each of those.”
Things kick off with a business expo, which goes from 9 to 11 a.m., when about 65 vendors will display their services and products.
Dave Perry, chief executive officer and president of the Oro Valley Chamber, said this is a great opportunity to learn about the community.
“It’s the largest gathering of its kind in Oro Valley, where people get to hear directly from their elected leaders about what’s going on,” he said.
“There’s value in that. People will learn things. People will recognize things. They’ll understand what’s going on in terms of government, in terms of business, in terms of where we’re heading.”
Winfield has been an Oro Valley resident for more than 25 years and what he sees is growth.
“I’ve been here for 26 years, and the one constant is change, and that change is tied to growth,” he said. “We’re growing at about 1% a year so I would characterize that as manageable growth, responsible growth. Am I pleased? Yeah, overall, I’m pleased with the growth of Oro Valley.”
Still, in his conversations with Oro Valley residents he is hearing that there is some concern about the town’s growth.
“(Residents) want to protect, preserve the things that make Oro Valley special,” Winfield said. Those things include views of the mountains, open space, amenities and services and shopping and dining opportunities.
One of the other items that will be touched on at the meeting is Perry’s retirement from the chamber. He has been at the helm 11 years but is set to retire soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.