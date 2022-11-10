Pima Medical Institute’s flagship Tucson campus recently dedicated its Respiratory Therapy Simulation Lab to long-time employee Tammy Redasky, who died in 2020.
In addition to her dedication to Pima Medical, she showed an unwavering dedication to her profession and the students whose lives she touched, according to staff.
More than 100 people, including family, friends, colleagues and former students, gathered in the campus courtyard to remember Redasky. Throughout the various personal and professional stories that were shared, the theme throughout was focused on Redasky’s positive attitude. She had a way of making everyone she met feel special.
Redasky’s many professional achievements included support for student Sputum Bowl and Camp-Not-A-Wheeze. She was a committee member of the Arizona Society for Respiratory Care (AzSRC) from 1987-2020 and in 2017 was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award by the AzSRC. In addition, Redasky coordinated continuing education opportunities with the state of Arizona for more than 30 years. As an additional way to honor her memory, the Tucson campus hosted a continuing education class immediately prior to the dedication ceremony.
“Tammy was more than just a member of the faculty here at Pima Medical, she was part of our family,” said Dale Berg, Tucson campus director.
“She made a lasting impact on the lives of so many people in and out of the respiratory community. This lab is a testament to her hard work and her passion. We are grateful to be able to help keep her memory alive with this small gesture.”
Redasky’s dedication to ensuring students received the highest quality respiratory education helped lead to a 20-year career at Pima Medical. She was an integral part of the respiratory community and made an enormous impact on those whose lives she touched, Berg said.
