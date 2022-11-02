The Children’s Museum Oro Valley will close at 11015 N. Oracle Road on Dec. 1 to prepare for its new collaboration, Children’s Museum Oro Valley at Tohono Chul, on Jan. 3.
The museum will completely transform as it moves to Tohono Chul, with indoor and outdoor exhibits, daily activities, and programming for kids and families.
Embedded within the gardens, Children’s Museum Oro Valley at Tohono Chul will offer families a complete garden experience.
“I’m thrilled that Tohono Chul Park will be the new home for the Children’s Museum Oro Valley,” said Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield.
“The park will provide an extraordinary indoor and outdoor setting for children and families to immerse themselves in the wonder of plants, art, music, and more.”
Tohono Chul Executive Director Jamie Maslyn Larson is just as thrilled with the move.
“Tohono Chul has a huge role in closing the nature-deficit gap by letting kids be wild explorers of our gardens,” Larson said.
“I am thrilled that CMOV’s incredible nature-based programming kicks off our goal to pro-actively welcome families here. We can hardly wait to see the next generation of nature-lovers grow up at Tohono Chul.”
Children’s Museum Oro Valley at Tohono Chul will give visitors the best of two of Tucson’s iconic attractions.
“Children’s Museum Oro Valley jumped at the chance to serve more visitors and families from throughout the region in partnership with this exceptional public garden,” said Hilary Van Alsburg, executive director of Children’s Museum Oro Valley. “Working together, both institutions will highlight all that is unique and magical for children growing up in the Sonoran Desert. Children’s Museum Oro Valley families will treasure familiar favorites from the original location, while delighting in discoveries for kids of all ages throughout the park, elevating the experience for the whole family.”
Entry to Children’s Museum Oro Valley at Tohono Chul is included with regular garden admission. Tohono Chul will honor active Children’s Museum Oro Valley memberships through June 30.
Info: childrensmuseumtucson.org or tohonochul.org
