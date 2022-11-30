The Oro Valley Town Council approved zoning amendments and a revised master development plan for developer Town West Companies to revitalize the Oro Valley Marketplace.
The council’s vote during its Nov. 10 special session is the result of a nearly three-year effort that included six neighborhood meetings, extensive technical reviews, numerous site inspections by decision makers and six public meetings.
Town West CEO Jim Horvath said meeting densities and height requirements were challenging.
“The most difficult thing was to try to achieve some densities while still not exceeding the height requirements that the mayor and council wanted to keep in place,” he said, “and we are able to come to a compromised solution that has some decent densities, but also keeps the heights (requirements) especially for the apartments.”
The compromise allows for four-story hotels and two- to three-story apartments. Horvath said one of those buildings — an apartment or hotel — could be four stories.
Thanks to the town council’s approval, Town West can build:
•Up to three hotels at a maximum building height of 49 feet, with an additional 10 feet for architectural features.
•Two apartment communities, with a total of 422 living units. These apartments will range from 29 to 39 feet in height.
•An entertainment district that is in a centralized location, according to the conceptual site plan. The area is intended to have public amenities such as a splash pad, playground, gazebo and park area. To enable full provision of recreational amenities, Town West and the town of Oro Valley must finalize a separate agreement.
•A restaurant cluster with a courtyard/plaza adjacent to the existing transit stop.
•Two drive-thru uses.
Work will begin soon, in 2023, despite a press release saying it will start “within the next two to five years, dependent on economic conditions.” Once finished, the area will be rebranded Oro Valley Village Center.
“Completion, maybe all of it will be completed within two to five years.” Horvath said referring to the release. “There’s the planning process; there’s still some things to work out with the town. Then obviously developing the actual working drawings and building plans and then hopefully mid to late next year we can start work.”
Most of the cost will be covered by Town West, said Interim Oro Valley Town Manager Chris Cornelison.
“Part of the development does hinge upon some sort of financial participation agreement between Town West and the Town of Oro Valley,” he added.
“That is really focused on the middle area, the entertainment district, and it is mainly related to the infrastructure in that wash area as well as what level of recreational amenities the town wants to see.”
Horvath said the hope is to create a “fabulous” park, entertainment center, splash pads, wade pool and playgrounds.
“It’s going to take a lot,” Horvath said. “We have to add parking and we have to create pedestrian areas, walking areas, shaded areas. I think we have a 1-acre grass field. We have areas for restaurants. We are talking about possibly putting in pickleball or paddle courts; and an event center is planned. We’ve got a lot of ideas and plans to make it a very special gathering spot, hopefully we can work through all of that with the town.”
The whole marketplace sits on 112 acres, with three empty big box stores — Best Buy, Big Lots and Cost Plus World Market — that will be utilized for new retail.
“First of all, we are thrilled for the town of Oro Valley and the residents of Oro Valley and really the whole northwest Pima County community,” Horvath said. “And we are excited to create the Oro Valley building center concept that combines live, work, play.”
“The changes the town council approved will provide the Oro Valley Marketplace owner greater flexibility to invest needed capital into the retail center to reimagine the property as the Oro Valley Village Center, providing a vibrant place to live, work and play,” said Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield, said in a statement.
In 2019, Oro Valley Marketplace was purchased by Town West, a move that the town appreciated for the underperforming commercial center.
“After many years of having a struggling commercial center, the town began to work with the new owner of the marketplace, Town West, in pursuing a reimagined center that will hopefully serve as a focal place for our residents and visitors to enjoy,” Cornelison said.
“Through continued conversations and adjusted plans, Town West provided the town council with an agreeable concept intended to breathe new life into the center. We look forward to seeing the center achieve its potential.”
