Dick Eggerding had a dream: a memorial to those who have served in the military and as first responders.
It would be called the Arizona Heroes Memorial, the only one of its kind west of the Mississippi River and perhaps all of the United States, he said.
In 2016 the project launched. Eggerding began with a feasibility study to see if anyone was even interested. Turns out they were.
“We wanted to make sure from the get-go that we had public support,” he said. “Why try something the public doesn’t see a need for? That proved to be very useful because it was very enthusiastic for us.”
Planning and fundraising got underway and the town of Oro Valley allocated land in Naranja Park for it. They worked on identifying companies that could do design work, structural and civil engineering work and landscaping. Plans were made.
Then this: “We went through the mechanics of forming a board and getting the design elements underway; that took some time,” Eggerding said. “By the time we got that completed the COVID hit, and, boy, that just socked us.”
“Of course, you can’t raise any money during an international pandemic,” said Lisa Hopping, who’s heading up the project.
“It stalled during COVID. Nobody was giving up any money at that time. Actually, several of the construction companies and some of the leadership lost their companies during COVID, so they were not able to participate anymore, and they were critical in how we were able to move forward.”
The memorial is meant to honor military veterans and first responders. During the pandemic Eggerding recognized the sacrifice of health care workers, so they were added to the list.
Now, with 2023 just around the corner, and things more or less back to normal, some may wonder what has happened to the Arizona Heroes Memorial and the money they donated to make the memorial happen. According to Hopper, it’s alive and well.
“We’re very fortunate the board of directors has maintained the vision,” she said. “We’re very excited about where we’re at right now and where we’re going.”
There’s even a possible end date.
“Our goal is to have the project completed by next year at this time,” Hopper added.
To accomplish this goal, Eggerding said they “have some wonderful pro-bono members, corporate people, who are stepping to the front now.”
One of those is Spencer Construction, which is donating the excavation work. Hopper said that estimate comes in at around $200,000 to $500,000 — quite a chunk of the cost of the entire project. She estimates the total cost will be about $2.5 million.
To date, Hopper said, they have less than a million dollars to go. She added that they are hoping to break ground in late January or early February. Interestingly, estimates on materials only last about three months. After that, it has to be re-bid.
The memorial will not be a small thing.
“What we have is a design where we have what we call the Pathway of Heroes,” Eggerding said. “It contains 8-foot high, individual walls for each of the services and the first responders as well as the health care workers. They will be in a circle surrounding a star inlaid in the ground in concrete. Then, in the middle of that is a 24-foot-high obelisk with a huge star on the top. It will be lit 24 hours a day.”
There is also a pavilion. Placed near the entrance to Naranja Park, Eggerding said when people enter the park, they will have to pass by. This is important because one of the points of the memorial is to educate.
“We don’t want this thing just to be sitting there; we want it to get some use,” Eggerding said. “(Visitors) would learn about the various services and there would be ceremonies. There are anniversaries of various services. I could see people wanting to get married there. I could also see a sad day when we want to recognise a superhero who has passed. It has a lot of uses.”
Hopping said the board is very careful with donors’ money, and in fact, no donation is too small. It is all appreciated.
“I think every donation is important,” Hopper said. “We’re not being extravagant; we’re being responsible about handling donors’ money.”
The idea for the memorial came to Eggerding gradually, but the seed was born with his father, who was a WWI veteran. Eggerding, who turns 90 in February, said his father contracted the Spanish Flu while he was in the trenches. It caught up to him in 1935 and he died when Eggerding was only 2. Then WWII happened, “and I had cousins who were wounded and shot to pieces and things like that,” he said. Then he served in Korea, where he lost one of his best friends 11 days before the Korean Armistice Agreement.
“All of those things impacted me,” Eggerding said. “And then, of course, along comes Vietnam. Then along comes 911, which really impacted me, and I said, ‘By God, we’ve got to do something.’” That something became the Arizona Heroes Memorial.
Now that the project is underway again, Eggerding has a couple of goals.
“I want (people) to know that this is citizen-driven and citizen-funded; it’s all volunteer, totally volunteer,” Eggerding said. “(Second), we are living in a time frame when people do not understand or appreciate the sacrifices that have gone before them. All these sacrifices need to be recognized.”
“This memorial is very unique to Arizona and the only one of its kind in the United States that represents all of these services and that it’s a living memorial that will live for generations to come,” Hopper said. “We’re not a cemetery. It’s not a place of final resting. It’s a place where people can congregate, have services and learn about these organizations.”
