Golfers will raise funds at a tourney that nods to the past while looking toward the future.
The inaugural Whiskey Tree Golf Challenge on Monday, Dec. 12, at Oro Valley Country Club benefits the Tucson First Tee Program, a youth development organization that integrates golf with a life skills curriculum.
The event’s name was derived from the actions of a past Oro Valley Country Club member in the 1960s. He hung jugs of whiskey from a mesquite tree — the “whiskey tree” — on the golf course so his friends could have a nip during play. The tree is remembered for friendship and friendly competition.
“This golf tournament is a little different from most local fund-raising tournaments,” said John Ault, Oro Valley Country Club general manager.
“It incorporates competition between golf clubs. It’s an opportunity for us to play against each other and come together for a common cause…which is to raise money for a local nonprofit. The plan is to let the winning club each year to determine what local nonprofit organization will benefit at the next Whiskey Tree Golf Challenge.”
Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield is helping launch the tournament, which will include teams from numerous private country clubs, semi-private golf clubs, and public golf courses. Four-person teams from Tucson/Oro Valley/Marana/Green Valley will feature a PGA Club Professional and three players from the participating clubs and courses. Each team will include a mix of men and women.
Tee off time is 9 a.m. and spectators are welcome to walk the course. On-site snacks, beverages and raffle prizes will be available.
“We want to celebrate our community and try to do something together, not just with private golf clubs but all golf clubs in the valley,” Ault said.
“Twenty have joined the tournament — the head pro at each club and the assistant head pro, and typically the women’s and men’s club champion. We also wanted to celebrate the whiskey tree.”
Whiskey Tree Golf Challenge
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12
WHERE: Oro Valley
Country Club, 300 W. Greenock Drive, Oro Valley
COST: Public can walk the course for free
INFO: 520-297-1121
