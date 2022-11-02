There are many ways to spend time at the mall, but few offer the literary and dramatic possibilities that can be found at the Tucson Mall from Thursday, Nov. 3, to Sunday, Nov. 6.
For that weekend, visitors can take in 10 new plays at the Arizona Rose Theatre, courtesy of Old Pueblo Playwrights. The decades-old writing group is hosting its 31st annual New Play Festival — back to live performances after COVID-19 chased them to Zoom.
“We were grateful to be able to Zoom our plays last year, but nothing beats a live performance for both audiences and playwrights,” said the organization’s president John Vornholt.
“Our authors are hungry for the valuable feedback they gain from audience response and post-performance talkbacks.”
The 10 plays, all of varying lengths, will each be performed once — three on Thursday at 7 p.m., one on Friday at 7 p.m., three on Saturday at 2 p.m., one on Saturday at 7 p.m., and two on Sunday at 2 p.m.
David Zinke, the organization’s secretary and the coordinator of this year’s festival, said the event is a great way to showcase local playwrights.
In addition to the pay-what-you-can festival this weekend, he said they are hoping to hold another one in the spring as sort of a “catch up” for the one they missed in 2020. It just wasn’t the same to have it on Zoom last year.
“Technically, the annual thing is a little bit of fudging,” Zinke said.
“It’s not exactly accurate, but it’s close enough. Nobody’s going to quibble about that. That’s just the way it is. We’re sticking to our story.”
This year marks the first time the festival is being held at the mall and the Arizona Rose Theatre. For the past several years, it had been held at the cabaret theater at the Temple of Music and Art, but it wasn’t available this year and the price had gone up.
“We started looking for other venues,” Zinke said. “We happened to find the Arizona Rose willing to rent to us for a week at a rate we found more conducive to what we wanted to do.”
He thinks patrons will also appreciate that parking is easier at the Arizona Rose.
Admission to the festival is free, though Zinke said people are welcome to donate to the organization. There will be a collection box at the front door, or people can donate through Venmo. Concessions will be available by donation.
This year’s festival features 10 plays by seven playwrights, all of whom are members of the Old Pueblo Playwrights group. To be included, the play must have been read at least twice in the regular meetings. Members then vote whether the play is ready for a reading before an audience. If the vote is yes, it become eligible, but the playwrights still have to come up with a director who will cast the show and rehearse it.
As a staged reading, actors will have scripts in hand and there will be minimal technical elements such as costumes, props, set pieces or lighting. While Old Pueblo Playwrights pay for the venue, advertising and insurance, there is no production budget for the plays themselves. The playwrights bear those costs.
“This time was a little tricky getting enough plays and playwrights willing to say yes, I’ll do this show,” Zinke said. “Once we know how many playwrights want to do the show, we then have to figure out how long each show is and how they can fit into a schedule. Our festival is always Thursday, Friday, Saturday night and then matinees on Saturday and Sunday. So, we can accommodate a full-length play in any one of those slots.”
This year, however, they had several 10-minute plays and a few that were a little longer. There will be three shorter plays opening night, a full-length play Friday and Saturday night, three short plays Saturday afternoon and two short plays Sunday afternoon.
The plays, Zinke said, cover a variety of topics and themes. There is a show about living in a nursing home, and another about suggested reincarnation. One tells the story of a dysfunctional family connecting over Zoom during the pandemic. Each play varies in the number of characters, with the roles expanding this year compared to last year’s online festival.
“It’s a wide variety of subject matter,” Zinke said. “We ended up with a lot of monologues during the pandemic because they lent themselves better to Zoom meeting than 60-person plays. We’ve kind of stayed away from musicals because it is hard to do music in Zoom.”
This year’s plays are:
• “The Curious Incident of the Dogs Who Might Bite” by Carl Damhesel and David Rochon, a one-act comedy directed by Dave Sewell
• “All Hallowed Justice” by Sharon Surhoff, a one-act directed by Liisa Rose
• “Janice” by Sydney Flynn, a one-act comic mystery directed by Vince Flynn
• “St. Beseenya” by Mel Hector, a two-act play directed by Regina Ford
• “St. Joseph” by Sharon Surhoff, directed by Regina Ford
• “Bud and Lou Play Right” by Gavin Kayner, who also directs
• “The Intrepid” by Sharon Surhoff, directed by Liisa Rose
• “Flying Lessons” by Gavin Kaymer, who also directs
• “Zoom Intervention” by David Zinke, a one-act directed by John Vornholt
• “The Hemingway Scholar” by Sydney Flynn, directed by Vince Flynn
Zinke is an actor who earned a BA in Performing Arts from the University of Arizona when he was 62, but he’s been involved in the theater, mostly as an actor, since he was 8 years old. The Old Pueblo Playwrights group allows him to stretch his dramatic muscles.
“I’ve been dabbling as a playwright for probably 10 years now,” Zinke said. “I was intrigued by (the playwright’s group) and thought, I’m going to get involved and work on my playwriting skills. I really enjoy the process.”
He says they meet every other week — on Zoom since 2020, but before that in person at the Temple of Music and Art Downtown. Now they are doing hybrid meetings. The online element allows their snowbird members to participate year-round.
While the meetings provide the writers with feedback on their work from other writers, the festival, Zinke said, gives them the critical audience feedback that a work needs to be successful — whether in the form of the after-show talkbacks or even just the ability to listen to how people react to each scene and line, why they laugh where they do or why they don’t.
The festivals also provide a source of membership for the group, with membership typically climbing after an event.
“Please join us in laughing, crying and celebrating the return of live theater to Tucson,” Vornholt said.
