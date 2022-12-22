A quintessential film that embodies the human spirit, “It’s a Wonderful Life” returns to the Fox Tucson Theatre on Friday, Dec. 23. The matinee show begins at 2 p.m., and the evening screening starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8.
The annual holiday film presentation, which is part of the Picture Palace Series, invites locals to an elevated classic film screening with a pre-show mini concert on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.
The film, which was first featured around 2008, three years after the theater’s grand reopening, became somewhat of a local tradition.
“There’s such a culture around certain movies and certain seasons, especially the holiday seasons when it’s cold and everyone gathers together and watches certain things,” said Jordan Wiley-Hill, the Fox’s education and outreach manager.
Despite poor performance at the box office when the film premiered in 1946, the all-American holiday classic was named 20th on the American Film Institute’s Top 100 Great American Films of All Time list in 1998 and is certified “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 93% on the Tomatometer.
Frank Capra, the film’s director, who had spent the previous four years making war films for the U.S. Army, would return to Hollywood to develop his own independent film studio called Liberty Films.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” would leave the film studio about $500,000 in debt after its debut. It was the most expensive film of Capra’s career, with a $3.7 million budget, and would be the first and last time that he would produce, finance, direct and co-write one of his films. It was also nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
It wasn’t until the 1970s, after the film was shown repeatedly on television, that it would be heralded as Capra’s masterpiece.
“It’s the damnedest thing I’ve ever seen,” Capra once said. “The film has a life of its own now, and I can look at it like I had nothing to do with it.”
The film’s plot follows George Bailey, played by James Stewart, a small-town banker who forsakes his dreams of traveling the world and is brought to the edge of his sanity, until divine intervention shows him the result of a life unlived.
While the perennial favorite embodies a post-war American society, its message resonates with viewers of all ages, encapsulating the bittersweet catharsis of getting stuck in life no matter how wonderful it can be.
Yet timeless films can teach us a thing or two about humanity and the community of people who try to take care of each other.
Although the moviegoing experience has changed since “It’s a Wonderful Life,” premiered some 76 years ago, movie houses like the Fox can still transport its visitors to a different time and place.
“We really honor the heritage of what the Fox was, what it is, what it has meant to Tucson for so long,” Wiley-Hill said. “When it opened, it was palatial beyond anything anyone had ever seen.”
After opening its doors on April 11, 1930, the Fox Tucson Theatre was the most elegant movie-type experience that you could have, a place where one would take their first date, love seats in the balcony where John Wayne used to sit and the first public building in town to have air conditioning.
“With the Mighty Wurlizter, it’s this way of reconnecting to the specialness of the movie going experience as it was in the ’30s and ’40s,” Wiley-Hill said. It’s now a rare instrument of old Hollywood, where one person could be the entire orchestra and sound effects for a silent movie.
Other Picture Palace Series film events that the Fox has featured, including 1922’s “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror” and 1943’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” have brought classic silent movies to the big screen accompanied by a live theater organist.
“It’s like you’re in a time machine,” Wiley-Hill said.
The Fox’s original organ was sold for parts in the 1950s. However, in the early 2000s, a Dr. Malin Dollinger donated a meticulously cared for 1922 four-manual, 27-rank Wurlitzer organ to the theater.
“When it comes to sharing the history of the Fox with the community, it’s such an incredible story, not just about the theater itself but about Tucson, about America, about all these different factors,” Wiley-Hill said.
