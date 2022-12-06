The ninth annual Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival will pour the state’s best vino from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Steam Pump Ranch in Oro Valley.
It is hosted by the Arizona Wine Growers Association and sponsored by ArizonaWines.com. Local eateries, artists and live music will also be featured.
“After multiple sell-out years, we were able to work with the Historic Steam Pump Ranch and nearly double our footprint for this year’s festival,” said Kris Pothier, president of the AWGA and owner of Chateau Tumbleweed. “This will not only allow for more attendees, but more wineries, food vendors and ample parking.”
Tickets for the festival are on sale for $30 for general admission in advance, $40 at the door, if available, and $70 for VIP. They are available at offthevineaz.com or on eventbrite.
“Given the year over year success of the event combined with the extra space available, we are now also adding a VIP option for attendees that will include early admission, a wine tote swag bag, and a parking pass,” Pothier said. “There is also a limited opportunity for guests looking for some seats and shade to reserve a picnic table with an umbrella and seating for eight, which are $250/each and include one VIP ticket.”
Guests can listen to music by the Heather Hardy Trio (10 a.m.to noon), Paul Green and Midnight Blue (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.) and Matrix featuring Lexa Raquel (3 to 5 p.m.) and local artisans.
Wineries that will be in attendance include:
1764 Vineyards
Arizona Stronghold Vineyards
Autumn Sage Vineyard & Winery
Birds and Barrels Vineyards
Bodega Pierce
Caduceus Cellars & Merkin Vineyards
Callaghan Vineyards
Carlson Creek Vineyard
Cella Winery
Chateau Tumbleweed
Coronado Vineyards
Cove Mesa Vineyard
Da Vines Vineyard
Deep Sky Vineyard
Dos Cabezas WineWorks
Four Tails Vineyard
Garage-East
Golden Rule Vineyards
High Lonesome Vineyards
Laramita Cellars
Lightning Ridge Cellars
Los Milics
Old Pueblo Cellars
Page Springs Vineyards & Cellars
Sonoran Wines
Strive Vineyards
Su Vino Winery
Sunset Ride
Twisted Union Wine Co.
Vino Stache Winery
Winery 101
Zarpara Vineyard
For more information, visit azwinegrowersassociation.com
