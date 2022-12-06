off the

The Arizona Wine Growers Association hosts Off the Vine and is sponsored by ArizonaWines.com. (Off the Vine/submitted)

The ninth annual Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival will pour the state’s best vino from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Steam Pump Ranch in Oro Valley.

It is hosted by the Arizona Wine Growers Association and sponsored by ArizonaWines.com. Local eateries, artists and live music will also be featured.

“After multiple sell-out years, we were able to work with the Historic Steam Pump Ranch and nearly double our footprint for this year’s festival,” said Kris Pothier, president of the AWGA and owner of Chateau Tumbleweed. “This will not only allow for more attendees, but more wineries, food vendors and ample parking.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale for $30 for general admission in advance, $40 at the door, if available, and $70 for VIP. They are available at offthevineaz.com or on eventbrite.

“Given the year over year success of the event combined with the extra space available, we are now also adding a VIP option for attendees that will include early admission, a wine tote swag bag, and a parking pass,” Pothier said. “There is also a limited opportunity for guests looking for some seats and shade to reserve a picnic table with an umbrella and seating for eight, which are $250/each and include one VIP ticket.”

Guests can listen to music by the Heather Hardy Trio (10 a.m.to noon), Paul Green and Midnight Blue (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.) and Matrix featuring Lexa Raquel (3 to 5 p.m.) and local artisans.

Wineries that will be in attendance include:

1764 Vineyards

Arizona Stronghold Vineyards

Autumn Sage Vineyard & Winery

Birds and Barrels Vineyards

Bodega Pierce

Caduceus Cellars & Merkin Vineyards

Callaghan Vineyards

Carlson Creek Vineyard

Cella Winery

Chateau Tumbleweed

Coronado Vineyards

Cove Mesa Vineyard

Da Vines Vineyard

Deep Sky Vineyard

Dos Cabezas WineWorks

Four Tails Vineyard

Garage-East

Golden Rule Vineyards

High Lonesome Vineyards

Laramita Cellars

Lightning Ridge Cellars

Los Milics

Old Pueblo Cellars

Page Springs Vineyards & Cellars

Sonoran Wines

Strive Vineyards

Su Vino Winery

Sunset Ride

Twisted Union Wine Co.

Vino Stache Winery

Winery 101

Zarpara Vineyard

For more information, visit azwinegrowersassociation.com

