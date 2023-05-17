Diane Donato dresses clients from the inside out

Diane Donato’s home in Tucson’s Copper Crest is an extension of her identity: colorful, unconventional and deeply spiritual. Her turquoise and lilac rooms are accented with prints, patterns and metals draping the walls and tables. For most of her life, Donato has cultivated a passion for accessories and fashion.
“People were saying to me, ‘You dress so fashionably. How do you do what you do?’” Donato recalled. “The thing that held me together during my bad times was fashion. I never lost the desire to dress up. I was very depressed, but I got dressed and put makeup on every single day regardless.”
Hailing from Connecticut, Donato has worked in the “image business” since 1980, training and exploring her passions as a holistic image consultant. Her part-time company, Clothes Encounters, helps clients express their image through clothing.
In her book, “Clothes Encounters of the Divine Kind – Where Image Reflects the Truth,” she explains her process of combining the physical nature of colors with spirituality to transform a person’s identity.
“Subconsciously, I used clothing to make me feel better, and that’s what Clothes Encounters is all about,” Donato said. “Making people feel better and learning how to use clothing and colors to heal yourself.”
Donato works with the physical nature of colors and textures while incorporating spiritual aspects that have assisted her in her own life. In the 1980s, she began training with image consultants across the country and honed her skills with businesses like Aloe Charm Cosmetics and Karla Jordan Kollections. She’s studied color balance, color diversity, semiotics and the art of accessorizing, to name a few.
“The idea of naming my company Clothes Encounters, the accessories are encounters and clothes get encountered with accessories,” Donato explained. “I took all those classes, and I started doing those kinds of workshops. I then learned about the chakras in the early nineties. I incorporated that into Clothes Encounters.”
While working in the industry, on top of a job at the Connecticut Department of Transportation, she felt incomplete with passing trends and the “rules of fashion.” Her struggle with mental health led her to try different solutions, and she found solace with Keshav Howe, a spiritual counselor and shaman of Penobscot Native American Heritage.
The image consultant began to incorporate Reiki healing, Chinese medicine, chakra study and other spiritual practices into her work with fashion.
“I’m holistic in that I dress people from the inside out, rather than the outside in,” Donato said. “I start with the inner person and then work in the physical attributes.”
She developed a program she named, “Reflections of Your True Image – A Journey to Freedom by Way of Fashion.” The program teaches the yin and yang of clothing and colors, helping clients channel the five elements of Chinese medicine into their everyday lives through fashion.
Along with individual consultations, Donato also hosts workshops like The Art of Accessorizing, The Clothing Capsule Concept and How to Do a Closet Evaluation. Workshops start at $35 per person and Donato’s “playshops,” or consultations, start at $65 per hour. She also offers a personal consultation package for $600, which includes 10 one-hour phone calls or in-person sessions within six months.
Along with a career in the fashion industry, Donato explores acting in Tucson. Since 2019, she’s worked on movies and shorts like “The Unhitch King” and “A Guide to Gunfighters of the Wild West.” She’s recently collaborated with director and producer Mark Headley of Headley International Films on “Single-Minded,” a movie she wrote during the pandemic. She also starred in the recent “Witchery,” a short film by Ben Freese.
“I met Mark right after I started acting, and he took a shine to me, he liked my energy,” Donato said. “He puts me in all his movies, and he wanted to film my script, so we finished it and it’s in the editing room now.”
The image consultant has connected with the Tucson Metro and Marana chambers of commerce and is the representative of the Film and Media Arts Committee of the Marana Chamber. For the distant future, Donato plans to focus on her acting career with Headley, but she explained she will never stop helping people with Clothes Encounters.
Clothes Encounters
Diane Donato
