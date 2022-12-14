The Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo is returning to the Double Tree Resort Reid Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, with exhibitors ready to talk about tour and travel, retirement living, health care, financial matters, leisure and more.
The Tucson event is part of Lovin’ Life After 50’s cadre of events, which are Arizona’s longest-running expos for the after-50 market.
“The Tucson Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo is still the most well-attended event for those over 50 to enjoy in all of Arizona,” said publisher Steve Strickbine.
Don’t miss this great opportunity to meet new friends, network with peers and build new relationships. There will also be raffle prize giveaways, live entertainment and a $100 cash prize each hour.
Entertainment includes Ms. Senior Arizona contestants performing throughout the day.
“I have been working the Lovin’ Life After 50 Expos for over 16 years now and have watched them grow and also watched our Arizona seniors flock to each expo all over the Valley,” said Herme Sherry, executive director of Ms. Senior Arizona.
“The expos bring so much information to our seniors. They are there waiting for the doors to open and always leave with a bag full of information to maybe help them in some areas of their lives. The expos have grown each year and we look forward to working them and meeting and getting to know so many of our seniors we see year after year.”
Sherry shared the expos are a “blessing” to the senior community.
“We get to know so many of them year after year,” she adds. The Lovin’ Life After 50 expos are something we look forward to each year, also.”
Strickbine is proud of the variety of vendors, including Optum Care, TMC Health, PCOA and Arizona Daily Star.
“A wide spectrum of exhibitors and thousands of attendees are at the Lovin’ Life Expos each year,” he said. “There’s bound to have something for anyone over the age of 50.”
If you go
Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11
WHERE: Double Tree Resort Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson
COST: Free
INFO: lovinlife.com/expos/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.