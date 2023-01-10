It’s true: Chocolate really is pretty good for you. Most of us enjoy a good piece of chocolate without really thinking of what these little morsels contain other than the fat and calories.
Snickers, M&Ms, and Hershey’s kisses are delectable to many adults as a reminder of childhood treats. Many of us have grown to develop a more sophisticated See’s, Fanny Mae or Godiva habit.
Regardless of the sweet treat, many of us are addicted to chocolate in its various forms and flavors. Chocolate comes from the cacao tree, theobroma cacao meaning “food of the gods.” The Aztecs introduced cacao to the Spaniards who sweetened the concoction with vanilla, cinnamon, and tooth decay. Many of us were programmed to believe that this delectable nibble was a bad habit which led to poor health. But this enjoyable indulgence may actually be good for you.
The benefits are from dark chocolate far more than the milk or white varieties. Dark chocolate is made from the seeds of the cacao tree and is really packed with nutrients that can promote good health and actually reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Dark chocolate is a rich source of antioxidants, flavonoids, polyphenols and even fiber, which helps to maintain a healthy intestinal system. It does contain sugar but less than milk or white chocolate.
Dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (70% or higher) is a nutritious food. A 3.5-ounce portion contains 11 grams of fiber, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese, potassium, zinc and selenium. The fatty acids in dark chocolate are mostly oleic acid (also found in olive oil). Chocolate also provides us with vitamins B1, B2, D, and E.
Cocoa beans contain large amounts of flavonoids, plant compounds with strong antioxidant properties. (Other flavonoids-rich foods include red wine, cranberries, tea, peanuts, and many fruits and vegetables.) Research is showing that flavonoids help to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. The darker the chocolate, the higher the flavonoids. This substance has been shown to help the body process nitric oxide (NO), necessary for blood pressure control and healthy blood flow. Other studies have shown that these flavonoids prevent fatty materials in the bloodstream from oxidizing and clogging the arteries. They may also help blood flow by making the blood platelets less likely to clump together causing clots.
Dark chocolate might improve brain function. Chocolate contains serotonin, which has an antidepressant effect. It also contains theobromine, caffeine and phenylethylamine, which have a stimulating effect (but for most people not enough to interfere with sleep). It can stimulate the brain’s secretion of endorphins, giving a pleasant feeling similar to a “runner’s high” after jogging or running several miles.
The December 2020 issue of the journal Nutrients published a study that showed high flavanol cocoa can improve blood flow to the brain in young adults, improving attention, verbal learning and memory. The scientific journal, Medicina, showed that cocoa flavanoids may help maintain cognitive function in older adults and reduce the chance of progression to dementia but further research is needed.
Dark chocolate may also be good for your skin. The minimal erythemal dose (MED) is the minimum amount of ultraviolet B rays that causes skin redness 24 hours after sun exposure. Research has shown that this MED can increase to almost double after eating high flavanol dark chocolate for 12 weeks, resulting in some skin protection. (But it is imperative to still always use a good broad-spectrum high-SPF sunscreen when outdoors.)
Chocolate is not exactly the world’s healthiest food because, despite its great qualities, it is also high in sugar, fat (including stearic acid, a saturated fat as unhealthy as marbled meat fat) and calories. As always, common sense in all dietary choices should prevail. Enjoy the chocolate but don’t eat that whole box of See’s or several candy bars at one sitting.
There are healthy alternatives too: CocoaVia is a low fat, flavonoids-rich cocoa powder with that dark chocolate flavor that can be added to other foods or beverages.
On a personal note: My dear grandmother loved chocolate and ate a piece or two daily. She was never overweight, had the energy of the Energizer Bunny, and lived to be almost 104 years old.
Mia Smitt is a longtime nurse practitioner. She writes a regular column for Tucson Local Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.