Flu is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the throat, nose and sometimes lungs.
It is not a benign disease, though symptoms may be mild in some people; in others it can cause severe illness and even death. Every Fall, the recommendations that we all get the influenza vaccine are posted in health care offices, in various media, and even on public transportation vehicles.
Many people heed the advice and dutifully bare their arms for the injection to protect themselves and the people around them from the flu and its potential complications. But, according to a national survey reported by Helio medical news, only 49% of United States adults plan to get the flu vaccine for the 2022-23 season.
This is of public health concern because the flu season is gearing up to be much more severe than the last two years (last year saw a mild flu season with cases decreased by 35% due to a milder strain and continued COVID-19 precautions).
The COVID-19 pandemic may be waning but many thousands of new cases are being diagnosed daily, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and enteroviruses are on the rise in children, and already flu case numbers are rising in parts of the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Add these factors to a hospital health care staffing shortage and we could be heading for a “perfect storm” of viral illness with not enough resources to control it.
“Flu is not just a bad cold. In fact, the words ‘just’ and ‘flu’ should never be used in the same sentence,” said Patricia Stinchfield, president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID). Influenza is a serious illness with the potential for severe complications.
Flu symptoms appear abruptly. Fever, cough, headache, muscle aches, chills and fatigue are common symptoms. Sore throat, stuffy nose and sneezing are not common but sometimes occur. Vomiting and diarrhea are also not usual symptoms but occur more in children than adults.
The flu can cause mild to severe symptoms to life-threatening complications including hospitalization and death, not only in people with chronic illnesses but healthy adults and children, too. Complications can include pneumonia, sinus and ear infections, and a worsening of such chronic conditions as asthma, congestive heart failure, and diabetes. This is a highly contagious disease, especially one day prior to showing symptoms through the first three or four days of illness. There are lab tests to identify flu cases and antiviral medications to lessen the severity and duration of illness.
Vaccinating against influenza offers more than a season free of the flu. The Canadian Cardiovascular Congress presented two studies showing that the flu vaccine cuts the risk for a heart attack or stroke by up to 50%.
Dr. Jacob Udell, a cardiologist at the University of Toronto and the Women’s College Hospital, led a team of researchers from the TIMI Study Group (Thrombolysis in Myocardial Infarction, an Academic Research Organization affiliated with Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston) and Network for Innovative Clinical Research who examined published clinical trials dating back to the 1960s.
The trials included 3,227 subjects whose average age was 60 years and half of whom had been diagnosed with heart disease. They were randomly assigned to a group, which either received the flu vaccine or a placebo and their health status was monitored for the following year.
They found that the influenza vaccine could help to maintain a healthy heart and prevent cardiovascular illnesses such as strokes and heart attacks. “For those who had the flu shot, there was a pretty strong reduction,” Udell said.
The vaccine provided about a 50% reduction in the risk of a major cardiac event such as stroke or heart attack and a 40% reduction in death from any cause compared to placebo after a year of follow up for those with and without already diagnosed heart disease.
A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (Jan. 25, 2018) found that the risk of a heart attack was six times higher within a week of a diagnosed influenza infection. Another study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine (Oct. 20, 2020) examined the records of 80,261 adults in the United States who were hospitalized with the flu over eight flu seasons.
One in eight, or 12%, of those patients developed serious heart complications. An older (2012) study published in the Oct. 19, 2012, issue of the Canadian Medical Association Journal looked at 78,000 patients ages 40 and older.
They found that those who received the flu vaccine within the previous year were 20% less likely to experience a first heart attack even when patients had such cardiovascular risks as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes or were smokers.
Of interest is an “inflammation connection.” The body’s response to viral and bacterial illness is an inflammatory response, which can be healthy in certain circumstances but deadly if this inflammation causes the rupture of plaque in arteries. This plaque rupture is a major cause of heart attacks and strokes.
Influenza vaccination may also lower the risk of severe COVID-19 infection. A PLoS One study in 2021 looked at 75,000 COVID-19 patients, half of whom received the annual flu shot. Those vaccinated against the flu had fewer ER visits, hospitalizations, and blood clots than those who were unvaccinated. More research is needed to prove the link between better COVID-19 outcomes and influenza vaccines.
Prevention is of primary importance. The flu vaccine has been shown repeatedly to reduce flu related illness, complications, hospitalizations and death. Diligent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding contact with people who are ill, staying home if you are ill are also preventive measures. And those dreaded masks we wore for COVID-19 might just be a good idea during flu season.
As a nation, we are still woefully under vaccinated against influenza. Some people reject the vaccine with arguments ranging from that they don’t need it, or that it causes illness and possible side effects, or that vaccines do not work very well, or that encouraging the vaccine is an infringement on their rights (the right to get sick and possibly make others sick?). The vaccine does work to prevent infection in most people. Those who do get sick will have a much milder course of illness. You cannot get the flu from the flu shot. This is not a live vaccine. Immediate reactions such as a sore arm or achiness and fatigue the next day are common and not the influenza disease. A sore arm for a day is a small price to pay for a season of illness protection.
Late September until the first week in November is considered to be the optimal time to receive the flu vaccine. This vaccine just may save your life.
Mia Smitt is a longtime nurse practitioner. She writes a regular column for Tucson Local Media.
