To those of a certain age, psychedelic substances such as “magic mushrooms” and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) are reminiscent of Timothy Leary, The Grateful Dead, and the “tune in, turn on, drop out” culture of the 1960s and early ’70s.
Hallucinogens are a varied group of drugs that can alter users’ awareness of their surroundings and their own thoughts and feelings.
They can cause a feeling of disconnection with the world around them. There are two major categories: classic hallucinogens such as LSD, psilocybin, and peyote (mescaline) and dissociative drugs such as ketamine and phencyclidine (PCP).
Some hallucinogens are extracted from plants and others are manmade. Historically these substances were used for religious purposes, as medicines, and in healing rituals by various cultures for thousands of years. More recently they have been used for recreation, to create spiritual experiences, or deal with stress.
In 1938, a Sandoz chemist named Albert Hoffman was working on ergot, a fungus that grew on grain when he accidentally developed LSD, a potent psychoactive compound. This ergot fungus can infect various grains and sometimes caused people who ate it to appear mad or possessed.
It wasn’t until 1943 that he discovered those hallucinogenic effects when he accidentally ingested a small amount and saw intense colors and shapes. He then took a larger amount and took the first intentional “acid trip.”
Burgeoning research into such drugs was co-opted by both the countercultures of that time and the United States military. During the 1950s, the U.S. government with help from research universities and pharmaceutical companies tried to develop LSD as a weapon of chemical warfare that could incapacitate enemy troops.
Soldiers who volunteered for the experiments were not given adequate information about the drug and possible adverse effects and sadly later studies found that many of these study subjects experienced such psychiatric symptoms as terrifying flashbacks and they have needed intense psychiatric help for decades following the experiments.
Too many people suffered such severe adverse reactions that they were unable to function and suffered.
This research was halted in 1963 because they found that the LSD effects were too unpredictable to be weaponized. That program had so many violations of research ethics and abuses and these, in part, led to hallucinogens being classified as Schedule 1 substances and preventing any federal funding for hallucinogenic research until recently.
Psychedelics such as LSD, Psilocybin and methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA, also known as ecstasy) are again being researched, not for recreation and profit or for warfare purposes, but for health care.
Goals of this research are not mind control but to reduce cycles of repeated reliving of trauma, to change patterns of self-injury or -destruction, and even to promote an affirmation of life in the face of debilitating illness. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), severe substance use disorders, treatment-resistant depression, and ruthless mental anguish that can lead to suicide might respond to a hallucinogenic medication.
Ketamine was approved as an aesthetic for painful medical procedures and has been used in emergency settings for severe depression as well. There have been studies into the use of psilocybin as an effective treatment for anxiety and depression that doesn’t respond well to conventional therapies.
Experiments with varying doses of psilocybin in terminally ill patients were conducted at Johns Hopkins, UCLA, and New York University in 2010. Many of the volunteer subjects reported that over the course of their guided psychedelic experience, they rethought how they saw their cancer and the reality of dying. Several said they no longer had a fear of death. The Nov. 30, 2016, issue of Psychopharmacology published an article titled “Psilocybin and palliative End of Life Care,” which highlighted this research.
Other studies have looked at the efficacy in treating alcohol and substance abuse with positive and sustained results. Smoking cessation might be better achieved with psychedelic therapy. PTSD research has shown that when used in a controlled setting, some psychedelics can affect significant and lasting psychological and behavioral changes.
Sometimes depression and anxiety are not relieved with conventional therapies and medications but treatment with certain hallucinogenic drugs can help to mitigate symptoms.
Of course, as with many medications, there are risks with hallucinogenic drugs. Self-dosing and experimentation without proper supervision can be dangerous and lead to serious psychiatric problems including panic, psychosis, paranoia, depression and suicidal thoughts, memory loss and speech problems. Dependence or addiction can occur with some drugs. But this is true of many conventional psychiatric medications as well, so caution is always advised with most treatment modalities.
“How to Change Your Mind,” by Michael Pollon, is an interesting book with an intriguing history of psychedelics and current research into their utility. He cites many research studies as well as his own experience with psilocybin under the guidance of specially trained psychiatrists.
We are a long way from seeing psychedelic drugs on the pharmacy shelves. But what was once considered completely morally and culturally objectionable might someday be a possible answer to maladies for which we have no adequate relief.
