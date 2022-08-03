Happenings

THEATER
Wednesday, AUG. 3, and Saturday, AUG. 6
The Loft Cinema continues their Studio Ghibli summer film series this week, featuring the 1986 anime, “Castle in the Sky.” From the director who produced “Princess Mononoke” and “Spirited Away,” Hayao Miyazaki’s imaginative storytelling and “ornately detailed vision” presaged his later films. “Castle in the Sky” will play on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m. with subtitles and again on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. with dubbed audio. General admission is $10, $8 for Loft members and children 12 and younger. The Studio Ghibli Summer carries on through Sunday, Sept. 4. Details: Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Saturday, Aug. 6. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard. $8 to $10. loftcinema.org
Saturday, AUG. 6
Local radio station The Drive celebrates their third anniversary at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 6, with family-friendly comedian Jeff Allen. The “Jeff Allen 2.0” tour is open for all ages and centers on relatable subjects such as marriage and family. Allen has appeared on “Comedy Central,” “America’s Got Talent,” and Netflix. Details: Saturday, Aug. 6. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. $44 to $84. The Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street. foxtucson.com.
ARTS
Thursday, AUG. 4
It’s time for the Tucson Museum of Art’s “First Thursdays” pay-what-you-want admission on Thursday, Aug. 4. The TMA and Historic Block offer extended hours from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring art and gallery activities led by Ami Dalal and Laila Halaby. Enjoy live music by Tradiciones, vegan sweets from Twelve Twenty Bakery, and a cash bar that offers beer and wine. There are a limited number of tickets available, reservations are advised to be made two weeks in advance. Details: Thursday, Aug. 4. The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 North Main Avenue. tucsonmuseumofart.org.
MUSIC
Saturday, AUG. 6
Pack your picnic chairs and head over to Catalina State Park for their Music in the Mountains Concert Series with Rene Taylor on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event begins at 6 p.m. and is included with purchase of an all-day park admission pass of $7 per vehicle, up to four adults. For over 20 years, vocalist Rene Taylor has been captivating audiences with her “rhythmic poise” and soulful voice. Details: Saturday, Aug. 6. Catalina State Park, 1150 N. Oracle Road. $7. azstateparks.com/catalina/.
Sunday, AUG. 7
Enjoy an evening with five-time Grammy winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Rialto Theater. Named as the cultural ambassadors of South Africa by the late Nelson Mandela, the choral singing group will sing uplifting and traditional harmonies that have garnered praise over the past five decades. Led by founder and leader Joseph Shabalala, Ladysmith Black Mambazo brings their signature dance moves and powerful a cappella to the stage. Details: Sunday, Aug. 7. $32 to $45. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street. For more information visit, rialtotheatre.com
SPECIAL EVENTS
Wednesday, AUG. 3, to Saturday, AUG. 6
The 31st annual Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Cochise College Sierra Vista campus. The four-day event includes speeches made by keynote speakers, field trips, presentations, artists and exhibitions. Registered festival participants are invited to check-in a day early and attend the pre-festival Welcome Jamboree Social on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Details: The Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival, 2047 S. Highway 92. swwings.org.
Friday, AUG. 5, and Saturday, AUG. 6
Head down to Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens & Galleries’ summer series, Chillin’ at the Chul, on Friday, Aug. 5, or Saturday, Aug. 6. The botanical gardens are offering visitors a chance to cool down on the grounds after-hours and free of admission from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy beats by DJ Halsero on Friday or music from Tucson’s community radio station KXCI on Saturday. The Garden Bistro will be open for service, offering light bites and refreshments such as Sonoran hot-dogs and prickly pear margaritas. The series runs Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3, in partnership with the Children’s Museum of Oro Valley. Details: Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6. 5 to 8 p.m. Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte. Free admission. tohonochul.org.
Saturday, AUG. 6, and Sunday, AUG. 7
Take a day trip down to Wilcox for Apple Annie’s Orchards’ “Peach Mania” event. Enjoy a Peaches & Pancakes breakfast served from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Orchard Grill or an apple-smoked burger and homemade peach pie for lunch, served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Explore the orchard and enjoy the shade beneath the peach trees, located at 2081 W. Hardy Rd. Details: Apple Annie’s Orchard is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No charge for admission.
appleannies.com or call (520) 384-2084.
Sunday, AUG. 7
Enjoy a taste or four of seasonal varietals Tobala, Tepezxate and Mexicano with Mezcal Sunday at Hotel Congress’ jazz club, the Century Room. The Agave Heritage Festival presents their Summer Tasting Series which includes Mezcal Sundays led by Doug Smith, local agave master. And El Crisol Mezcal Bar and Wine Thursdays, led by HoCo Sommelier Josh Osteen. For an additional $5 fee, book a VIP dinner reservation at the Cup Cafe before tastings. Details: Sunday, Aug. 7. Doors open at 6 p.m. and events begin at 7 p.m. The Century Room, 311 E Congress Street. $35 per person. hotelcongress.com.
LOCAL MARKETS
Saturday, AUG. 6
Come to the Oro Valley Farmers Market at the historic Steam Pump Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 6, to support your local farmers, ranchers and small food purveyors offering their seasonal produce, farm-fresh eggs, and meats. Operating every Saturday, year-round, the farmers market runs from 8 a.m. to noon. Attendance is free, but money is required for shopping. Details: Saturday, Aug. 6. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. heirloomfm.org
FAMILY FRIENDLY
Saturday, AUG. 6
Swing from continent to continent on Saturday, Aug. 6, for Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Nights. This “Positively Primates” event includes a variety of zookeeper chats, animal encounters and games with Tucson Parks and Recreation. The Zoofari Market will be open to offer food and drinks for purchase as you listen to live rock and blues music from the local band, Just Intervals. Details: Summer Safari runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free for zoo members, $10.50 for adults (15-61), $8.50 for seniors (62 and over), $6.50 for children (2-14) and free for children under 2. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. reidparkzoo.org.
