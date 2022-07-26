If you have a passion for service, I encourage you to consider local government work.
If you’re driven and interested in making a difference, I encourage you to apply at the town of Marana.
Marana is the fastest-growing community in Southern Arizona with more than 55,000 people living here and more flocking to our town every day.
Our supportive environment for new and existing businesses has established our reputation as one of the best places to build or grow a business in Arizona, and our prime location along Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix puts us at the center of continued growth.
Under the leadership of town council and Town Manager Terry Rozema, our organization is dedicated to raising the bar for the best quality of life for residents, businessowners and visitors. Because of this, no day is the same.
As a team member at the town of Marana, you’ll not only play an essential role in our community’s quality of life, but you’ll also be valued and appreciated by a five-star organization that prides itself on having a great culture.
Our organization lives by four cultural values: dedicated service, respect, teamwork and engaged innovation. We strive to live these values every day. We also reward and recognize work performance and accomplishments that we hope will inspire others.
The town of Marana hires for character and trains for competency, and hires for attitude and trains for aptitude. The best way to have a five-star organization is to attract, hire and retain five-star team members who are passionate about public service and are ready to learn.
We not only work to maintain a high quality of life for our residents, we value our most valuable resources: our team members. They are our “special sauce.” An example of annual events we organize for our team members are the employee appreciation luncheons, service award breakfasts, veterans luncheons, and a host of other events.
We care about health and wellness. Our benefits empower employees to take care of themselves and their families with competitive healthcare, dental and vision packages, as well as paid parental leave pay.
Two gyms (and we’re working on a third) are available for employees on-site with treadmills, free weights and various machines for a well-rounded workout. An employee-led wellness committee also coordinates initiatives throughout the year to promote free classes, fitness challenges and nutritional education.
We value our employees’ potential for growth. Training opportunities are available for all facets of life and work. We offer a tuition reduction program and a tuition reimbursement program for those interested in pursuing higher education. Additionally, employees are paid for added skills that benefit the organization, such as second-language pay for translation services.
Finally, the town of Marana provides a competitive total compensation package to attract, hire and retain those that align with our cultural values.
Our organization seeks to support our team members so we can continue to be the best place to live, work and play. We’re looking for team members to join the Marana team who embodies our cultural values.
Working at the town of Marana means working with people who love what they do for a community they love.
For more information on job opportunities, visit maranaaz.gov/jobs-listing.
