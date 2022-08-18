Due to ongoing construction activities associated with the Naranja Park Expansion Project, the Oro Valley Stormwater Utility unveiled a new location for Oro Valley residents to pick up free sandbags during monsoon.
The pickup location will continue to be at Naranja Park (810 W. Naranja Drive) but will move from the area known as the “Christmas tree recycling lot” about 600 feet to the north, on the west side of the entry road.
The town of Oro Valley provides free sandbags to residents who may need to protect areas of their homes from storm runoff.
Sandbags can be picked up now through the duration of the 2022 monsoon (or while supplies last). Due to a limited number of supplies, only town of Oro Valley residents are eligible.
Sandbags are self-service; the town will provide the bags and sand, but residents will need to bring their own shovel and load their own sand. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.
Residents who require assistance may make an appointment with town staff to pick up pre-bagged sand at a designated time. To book an appointment, or for any questions about the new location, contact stormwater utility staff at 520-229-4850 option 3 or pw@orovalleyaz.gov.
As a reminder, the Naranja Park Expansion Project is underway, and sections of the park are gated off because of active construction. Follow closure and construction signs that have been set up along the construction perimeter fence.
