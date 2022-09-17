James William Bjorgo of Tucson was recently sworn in as a midshipman at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) and as a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve.
Bjorgo was nominated by Sen. Mark Kelly, also a graduate of USMMA, to attend the academy in Kings Point, New York, and one of the nation’s five federal service academies.
The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy that educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their congressman or senator.
It is one of five federal service academies, which include the Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy at Annapolis, the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.
All USMMA graduates earn both a Bachelor of Science degree and a Merchant Marine Officer license, and incur an obligation to serve the country as an active or reserve officer in the U.S. armed forces.
The U.S. Flag Merchant Marine — manned by U.S. merchant mariners — is essential for securing the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivering warfighters, weapons and military supplies in times of conflict. The majority of “Kings Pointers” will serve as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Force while working aboard U.S. flag vessels; others will serve on active duty in our nation’s armed forces.
As part of his four-year education, Bjorgo will spend one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels. USMMA is the only federal academy where students train on commercial vessels traveling around the globe.
Dedicated during WWII, USMMA has since served the nation in both peace and war.
Info: wearetheusmma.com or usmma.edu.
