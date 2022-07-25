The Pima County Health Department announced the extension of the free COVID-19 Test to Treat program at the county’s East Clinic on Friday, July 22.
The program, which provides testing and access to treatment for COVID-19, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will now run through Wednesday, August 24, based on public response.
“We still see a need in our community, and we’re happy to continue to make this free resource available,” Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said in a press release.
Individuals who have tested positive from an at-home test, testing site or at the clinic will be evaluated by a health care provider to determine their eligibility for antiviral medication for COVID-19 or can call the clinic at 520-724-7895 to determine eligibility.
Those who qualify will immediately receive a prescription at no cost and health insurance is not required.
The medications that will be available with a prescription are Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Lagevrio. Both medications, when taken within five days of symptoms, are effective against COVID-19. As of July 20, Pima County had started 773 people on the oral medication, Paxlovid.
The two oral medications are also available at pharmacies within the county and can be prescribed by health care providers.
Those eligible for treatment are over 12 years old, weigh at least 88 pounds, have mild to moderate symptoms and have a high risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
Other Test to Treat sites are available locally at some pharmacies and federally-supported health care centers.
The East Clinic is located at 6920 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite B. Hours of operation are now from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Test to Treat program will not be available on the weekends. The clinic will open at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
For more information about the Pima County Health Department Test to Treat program visit, pima.gov. For more information on where to get tested for COVID-19 in Pima County, go to pima.gov/covid19testing.
