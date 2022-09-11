Aloe Vera was considered the “plant of immortality” by the ancient Egyptians because of its many perceived health benefits.
It is a cactus-like plant that grows in hot dry climates like Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and California in the United States and many subtropical regions of the world.
The healing properties of aloe have been known for centuries and it has been used by many cultures as a medicine and as a beauty product.
Most notably, aloe was and still is used for various skin conditions. It has been shown to speed the healing of burns, rashes, insect bites and other allergic skin reactions, blisters, allergic rashes, athlete’s foot and other fungal skin diseases, blisters, acne, rosacea and dry skin. It is used often to relieve the pain and drying effect of sunburn and can be found in most over-the-counter sunburn products.
Though it looks like a cactus with its thick thorny leaves, the aloe plant is actually a lily. It is considered a succulent perennial and can grow to 2 feet. It thrives in warm, sunny locations and it grows most in the spring from seed, its own shoots, or leaves from a mature plant. It is not a harvested plant; a piece of the leaf is just cut when needed and the plant is left intact.
Aloe vera is mentioned on an ancient Sumerian tablet dating from 2200 BC. It may have originated in the eastern and southern areas of Africa but has been found in more temperate climates as well. Ancient Egyptian writings mention that Cleopatra applied the plant’s gel over her body as part of her beauty regimen.
Aloe was discovered by crusaders from Europe and, by the middle ages, was in widespread use as a common remedy for various skin diseases and rashes.
Explorers to the New World took the plant on their ships as medicine and then planted it in the Americas and Caribbean where it flourished. Missionaries planted it around their missions and compounds as part of medicinal herb gardens to treat the native populations.
Researchers are looking at the medicinal value of many plants, including aloe vera. Externally, it may help surgical wounds heal faster and possibly reduce the inflammation of chicken pox and shingles viruses. It may ease the scaling of psoriasis and eczema and control the proliferation of acne pimples.
When applied to skin injuries, it increases blood flow to wounded areas and stimulates new skin cells called fibroblasts, which promote wound healing. Many cooks keep a plant handy in the kitchen as a quick and effective treatment for kitchen burns. It is also a part of many people’s beauty treatment to reduce wrinkles.
It also has been used as an internal medication. Aloe may treat a number of gastrointestinal illnesses such as constipation, acid reflux, Crohn’s disease, colitis and irritable bowel syndrome.
It has been shown aloe vera helps to normalize gastrointestinal wall structure and function. It has fungicidal, viricidal and bactericidal properties and can help to restore normal GI flora. It has also been shown that polysaccharides found in aloe vera help to improve the elimination of waste and allergenic proteins from the small intestine into the colon.
There is ongoing research into possible uses for aloe in reducing the adverse effects of radiation and chemotherapy cancer treatment.
Aloe’s natural plant anthraquinones might help to prevent tuberculosis and HIV infection. Aloe may become a reasonable treatment for arthritis pain in that it has anti-inflammatory properties and can be used to prevent the gastrointestinal effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen. Aloe has been shown to reduce blood sugar in people with type-2 diabetes. It has been added to various health supplements for its antioxidant properties and as an immune system enhancer.
Aloe, like other plant supplements, should be used with caution. Taken internally, adverse side effects may include diarrhea and subsequent lowered potassium levels, an irregular heartbeat and stomach cramping. It should not be used by people who have allergies to onions, garlic or tulips. Aloe may interact negatively with certain medications so always check with your health care provider before adding any supplements to your medication regimen.
Nature’s bounty holds great promise as we “rediscover” the healing properties of various plants found around the world and in our own gardens.
Mia Smitt is a longtime nurse practitioner. She writes a regular column for Tucson Local Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.