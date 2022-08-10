In its 20 years serving Oro Valley, the public library has housed two decades of memories.
District 1 County Supervisor Rex Scott recalled watching students and dignitaries making their way through the library’s community room.
“Part of my career as an administrator was spent as an assistant principal at Ironwood Ridge High School,” Scott said.
“I know a lot of kids in the nighthawk community made use of the library’s resources when they were preparing reports or projects.”
He fondly recalled former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords hosting a meeting at the library.
“She had spent the whole day in Cochise County and had to drive all the way up to Oro Valley for this meeting. She was still energetic, and focused on and connected with every person in that room.”
Oro Valley residents can share their memories of their public library during its 20th anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The event begins with harpist Rebecca Reinhard Foreman performing from 11 a.m. to noon as coffee, tea and pastries are served.
Families, children and teens can participate in the 20th anniversary crafternoon from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by the Cynthia Hilts Jazz Trio, set to hit the stage from 3 to 4 p.m. Cake, snacks and refreshments round out the day.
“During the day, dignitaries will share what the library has meant to them,” said Amber Mathewson, the library’s director. “We love to have a chance to celebrate. Things getting better with COVID is a cause for celebration as well.”
Mathewson watched the facility change hands from the town to the county.
“I’ve been with the library system for 31 years, but the director for the past five years,” she said.
“I helped to transition the Oro Valley Public Library. They had been an affiliated library for about 10 years before they were fully integrated into this library system. It was a privilege working with the staff, working with the employees of the town of Oro Valley transition to Pima County.”
The library’s infrastructure has seen its fair share of changes as well.
“We didn’t have our computer system up and going for books,” Mathewson said.
“We had all of our inventory on microfilm and those would be updated quarterly. Guests would search on microfilm and hope the books were on the shelf. So much of what we do now can be done electronically inside and outside of the library.”
She said patrons consider the library important, along with their home and work, for a social or private setting.
“They can read and research, but also attend programs, relax, study or learn a new skill,” she said.
“It’s really a fun place.”
Scott agreed.
“Shortly after I became a supervisor, one of my staff members and I had a meeting with our two representatives to the library advisory committee on that outdoor patio at the Oro Valley Library,” he said.
“As a career educator, I’m somebody who’s a great advocate for their libraries and their roles in the community.”
Oro Valley Public Library’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17
WHERE: Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive, Oro Valley
COST: Free
INFO: 520-594-5580, library.pima.gov
