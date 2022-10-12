This is a great time of year for sports. College and NFL football are in full swing, Major League Baseball is finally playing semi-meaningful playoff games, and beloved basketball is right around the corner. Still, no matter how much we love sports and, even here in a sports column, we must acknowledge that there are things that are more important than sports. I am talking about, of course, the wanton destruction of the (American) English language.
My sainted Italian mother, born Teresa Maria DiMarco, once told me in her native tongue (so it sounded like a song), “You can either have friends or you can correct people’s grammar.” Being the friendly sort, I have endured decades of people misusing “hopefully,” and/or using “impact” as a verb. I’m not perfect; occasionally, I blurt something out when someone says, “I just want to go home and lay down.”
Human beings “lie” down; they don’t lay down. I’m sorry, I can’t help it.
I had been in a happy place recently. The Arizona Wildcat football team won a conference game, albeit against Colorado, one of the worst teams in recent Pac-12 history. After that win on Oct. 1, the Cats had a winning record (3-2) on the season, a marked improvement over the previous two years, where they had won one game in two dreadful seasons. But then I opened the daily newspaper sports page and saw the headline, “Cats’ gauntlet of games will be measuring stick.” And then they used it again in the article.
Gauntlet?! Really, gauntlet?! It’s like someone dragging their fingernails across a chalkboard while Emo Phillips and Tiny Tim do a mash-up of Parliament’s “We Want the Funk” and AC/DC’s “Back in Black.”
A gauntlet is an ordeal involving either literal or figurative flogging. The most common example thereof is the person being forced to run down a path between two lines of people, with those in the lines beating the person doing the running. A gauntlet is a metal glove that is thrown down to issue a challenge. Someone who accepts the challenge picks up the gauntlet.
They are not the same thing and the spellings are not interchangeable. And you don’t get to misspell it just because most people don’t know the difference. I imagine that, back in the old days, when newspapers had copy editors, those poor people probably agonized over the use of the word, knowing that if they used the proper spelling, they would get bombarded with cards and letters from readers who only know the wrong spelling
Two of the teams in the aforementioned Arizona gantlet know the difference between the two terms. Just as Arizona and Arizona State compete for the Territorial Cup, USC and UCLA compete for something called the Lexus Gauntlet. It’s a metal glove.
Having looked at the Cats’ schedule before the season started, we all knew that the season could be divided into three parts. The first part consisted of the tough nonconference schedule (at San Diego State, then home against Mississippi State and North Dakota State) and the first two conference games (at Cal and home against Colorado). Those latter two games would almost certainly be the easiest Pac-12 games on the schedule.
Then would come a brutal stretch of six games against the best teams in the Pac-12. And finally, in a category all its own, would be the game against Arizona State.
Pretty much nobody believed that the Cats would be 5-0 or 0-5 after those first five games. Mississippi State was too good and Colorado was too bad for either of those cases to happen. As it turned out, the Cats’ record of 3-2 was just right.
Arizona could have beaten Cal, but they blew a halftime lead. And they very easily could have lost to North Dakota State if the shaky Cat defense hadn’t risen mightily to the run-heavy challenge late in the game.
The season-ending match-up with ASU is always a toss-up, even when one team has taken a 70-7 whuppin’ just a couple years ago.
That leaves us with that aforementioned nasty six-game stretch that began on Oct. 8 against Oregon. At press time, the six teams in that group had a combined record of 26-4. Oregon and Utah had lost to national powers on opening day, while Washington and Washington State had only lost to undefeated UCLA and USC, respectively.
Let’s hope that the Cats can get through this stretch without getting demolished (or maybe even with stealing a win somewhere). Whatever happens, after the nice start they’ve had, if they can cap off the season with a win over ASU, Coach Jedd Fisch and his squad will have thrown down the gauntlet to the rest of the conference for 2023 and beyond.
