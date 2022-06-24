The Northwest area of Tucson—from Oro Valley to Marana—has a rich athletic tradition dating back nearly a century (although, for some reason, the website for the Marana School District says that it was formed in 2015). This year, as schools (and the nation) emerged from the pandemic, there were several outstanding athletic performances this year, from the first cross country meet in late August until the final event of the State Track Meet in mid-May.
Choosing just one athlete can be daunting. It could be Mountain View’s Sam Hala’ufia, who anchored the line for Coach Matt Johnson’s Mountain Lions last fall and then won two State throw titles in track and field this spring. It could have been Marana super freshman Dezman Roebuck, who was an instant impact player in football and Defensive Player of the Year in basketball. Or, perhaps his sister, Makayla, who played basketball for the Tigers, was an All-Region pick in beach volleyball and placed at State in wrestling.
In the end, our choice for Outstanding Athlete is Navine Mallon of Flowing Wells. A multi-sport athlete and straight-A student, Mallon is a leader on and off the court. She anchored the Caballero basketball team that reached the 5A State Championship game for the second consecutive year. (They also lost to Millennium for the second consecutive year.)
Said one opposing coach of Mallon; “(Navine) is just about perfect. You play against her team and think, ‘Yeah, she’s pretty good.’ And then you look at her stat line and she had 14 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, five assists, and a couple blocked shots. She’s ridiculous.”
While Millennium has won a crazy four straight State championships, the title of 5A State Player of the Year went to Mallon. “That’s kinda cool,” she says, but she would gladly trade it for a State championship.
“We tried so hard (last year). We did all the lifting, the running, the conditioning. We improved our shooting and defense. We did everything that champions do, but…” Her voice trails off.
While she would take some time to compete for the Caballero track team, her focus from the moment the buzzer sounded to end the championship game has been to not only get back there, but to win it all in her senior season. (She scored for her team by grabbing sixth place at State in the shot put.)
She is continuing to work toward her senior year. She is no stranger to hard work, having come back from ACL surgery after her freshman year at Flowing Wells. She works on her own, plays with the Flowing Wells team in a summer league, and plays on one of those club teams. (At press time, she was in Phoenix at one of those meat-market AAU tournaments that allow overpriced college coaches to pick out kids without having to do any real recruiting.)
Navine has received a few college nibbles so far, but being a tweener (an undersized player who plays down low against the taller opponents), it’s going to be interesting to see who offers her a scholarship. That doesn’t concern her right now. She knows that she’s going to go to college and she knows that she’s going to play ball. (She has an older sister who ran cross country and played basketball at Smith.)
Her senior year will present an extra challenge for her. Flowing Wells, which had been competing at the 5A level for the past few years, will be in 4A this coming year. Her Region opponents will include perennial powerhouses Pueblo and Sahuaro, both of which have been ion the State championship game in a past four years and Salpointe, the defending 4A State champion.
“It should be fun.”
Our pick for Northwest Coach of the Year is Canyon Del Oro baseball coach Jason Hisey, who coached the Dorados to the Class 4A State championship last month. CDO used a five-run rally in the sixth inning to take what, at first, appeared to be a comfortable lead against in-town rival Salpointe. But the Lancers put on a furious rally of their own in the bottom of the seventh to erase any of the aforementioned comfort. CDO held on for a 7-6 win and the title.
Hisey, who pitched for the University of Arizona in the late 1980s, has a storied career in local coaching circles, with successful stops at Pima Community College, Ironwood Ridge High, and Catalina Foothills. He had three Foothills teams reach the State championship game (2002, 2004, and 2005). But this, in his 17th season, is his first title.
He is very quick to share the credit for the championship with his staff, his players and the Dorado fans. Hisey even gives a nod to history.
“That’s what CDO baseball does, right? They win State championships.”
