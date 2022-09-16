Student Chronicles

Know of a student doing something remarkable? Tell us about it! Email christina@tucsonlocalmedia.com
Nichole Stone of Marana has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2022 dean’s list. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status at the Manchester, New Hampshire, school is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus.
Info: snhu.edu
Cathy Macklin, Carolyn Huerta, Christopher Camodeca and Nigina Muasseran, all of Marana, and Cheyenne Lester of Tucson were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the summer 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Info: snhu.edu.
Braeden Cole, a student at Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, was named to the dean’s academic honor list for the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s academic honor list recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the dean’s list earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Baylor University is a private Christian university and a Research 1 institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 20,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating university in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 90 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.
Info: baylor.edu
