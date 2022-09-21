Innovative programs for the Tucson nonprofit Make Way for Books led to a $50,000 prize from the Library of Congress for Literacy.
“Make Way for Books was just recognized by the Library of Congress as the American Prize winner for 2022.” said Melinda Englert, Make Way for Books’ creative and communications officer.
“It is a really huge honor. It’s a national competition, and so Make Way for Books was recognized for promoting literacy in a scalable and innovative way across the nation.”
Make Way for Books provides innovative, proven, bilingual early literacy programming, books, and resources to more than 20,000 young children (ages birth to 5), families and educators each year. Last year, it provided more than 40,000 books to children, families and educators.
According to a Library of Congress press release, the Library of Congress Literacy Awards, originated by philanthropist David M. Rubenstein in 2013, recognizes organizations that provide exemplary, innovative and replicable strategies to combat illiteracy.
“We have a program called Story School,” Englert said. “Through that, we go out into the community to reach those kids who don’t have access to high-quality early education…we do what we call a two-generation change approach reaching children and parents or families in which both gain skills…children are immersed in books and reading at same time parents are gaining skills to continue to support their children’s literacy development.”
Make Way for Books has a free bilingual app for download, as all of its programs are English and Spanish.
“The app provides tools and resources as well as books that families can read directly, they can read right on the app,” Englert said.
She explained the app is available to families internationally.
“Available internationally and fully bilingual (English/Spanish), their app received an A+ rating for educational content from Common Sense Media, is promoted by Common Sense Latino for its bilingual and culturally relevant approach, and received five stars in cultural sensitivity from AppEd Review,” Englert explained.
Using a two-generation approach, Make Way for Books ensures young children gain critical skills while empowering their parents/caregivers with skills, knowledge and confidence to support their children’s early literacy development.
Make Way for Books’ Story School program and Make Way for Books App were recognized for their impact. Thanks to these two items, children are immersed in shared reading and literacy activities while parents learn to support their children’s early literacy and language development.
Families build community through support from family literacy specialists as they share books about culture, identity and connection. Families access free, bilingual books at their fingertips through the Make Way for Books App, which centers two-generation engagement, empowering parents to be their child’s favorite storytellers as they are guided through sharing diverse “Read Now” books and literacy activities that break down the science of early learning.
Make Way for Books has come a long way since it was established.
“We started out in 1998 with the founder (Dr. Mary Jan Bancroft) and six volunteers working at a few different preschools and bringing books to those spaces,” Englert said.
“And now we have over 30 employees and hundreds of volunteers. We are really trying to scale our work and reach more children and families that don’t have access to early education as well as get books and literacy experiences out to educators, children and families across Arizona.”
She said they work with schools and sites in Pima and Maricopa counties.
“Make Way for Books works with children from birth to 5,” Englert said. “A lot of research shows that when you reach children with early literacy and reading experience in those first five years, it sets them up for success, becoming thriving readers and learners later on in life.”
For information and how to find Make Way for Books programs, visit these websites:
Make Way for Books: makewayforbooks.org
Make Way for Books App: makewayforbooksapp.org
Story School: mystoryschool.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.