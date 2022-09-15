The town of Oro Valley is surveying seniors through Friday, Sept. 30, to broaden and improve access to recreational programs.
The online survey asks for public input on the type of programming that is of greatest interest to Oro Valley residents ages 55 and older.
To access the survey, visit https://bit.ly/OVSeniorSurvey. Residents may print the PDF version and mail a hard copy by visiting https://bit.ly/OVSeniorSurveyPrintable.
Mail them to: Nancy Ellis, Oro Valley Parks and Recreation, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive, Oro Valley, 85737.
Hard copies of the survey will also be available at the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center and the Oro Valley Aquatic Center.
The survey, which is being spearheaded by the Oro Valley Senior Programming Task Force, asks questions about the level of interest and participation for a variety of activities, as well as how much cost and transportation factor into participation.
The survey also asks about demographic information. The survey results will be used by the parks and recreation department as it works to develop more robust senior programming.
The Senior Programming Task Force is a volunteer group led by the parks and recreation department and was created as part of the FY 2021/22 to FY 2022/23 Town Council Strategic Leadership Plan, with the objective that states, “Form a temporary task force to review current senior recreation programming and identify opportunities that will broaden and improve such program access.”
Applications for the Senior Programming Task Force were open earlier this year. Eleven Oro Valley residents were chosen from the completed applications.
The task force will host an in-person open house for residents interested in senior programming from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the community and recreation center fitness room at 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.
For additional details about the open house or questions about the Senior Program Task Force, contact Nancy Ellis at nellis@orovalleyaz.gov or 520-229-5057.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.