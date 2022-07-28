Why ban weapons for human choices?
Editor:
I am confused. Another mass shooting, another call to ban a weapon. It seems to happen every time. It’s the tool in the shooter’s hands that’s at fault, rather than the tool holding the rifle. A tool is neither good nor bad. It’s an inanimate object. It just lies there until someone makes a choice to use it. That person either makes a good choice or a bad choice. It’s the person using the weapon for evil that’s in the wrong.
If the tool is at fault, how come I have never heard of a call on the banning of box cutters? Yes. They are no longer allowed on aircraft. Rifles are not allowed in schools either. I still hear calls for guns to be banned but still not box cutters. Why am I going on about box cutters? Excellent question. I don’t know your age, not my business to know. I, however, am old enough to remember September 11, 2001. On that day a hand full of box cutters contributed to the deaths of nearly 3000 souls. Box cutters. Not hand guns, not shotguns, not rifles and not “assault style” rifles. The plain old box cutter. Never have I heard about someone suggesting a ban on them. Perhaps a tool is simply a tool?
I have a suggestion. Let’s not give these people a forum. Stop using their names. Stop publishing their photos. Stop making them famous. That’s what they want. They desire to be noticed. Bad press is better than no press to these folks. Just a thought.
Robert Long, Tucson
A closer look
Editor:
In response to a letter published in last week’s edition of the Explorer by Jack Stinnett, I like to sum it up with, “Hogwash!” First of all, Mr. Stinnett is Joe Winfield’s campaign manager. He states, “In a still developing story.” A more accurate statement would be, “We are in deep trouble, which is why we keep buying more signs, filing false accusations of misconduct without any evidence, referring to a website designer as a ‘political advisor’ and whining about accurate and factual recaps of the abhorrent 3 ¾ years of Joe’s feckless leadership.”
Stinnett tries to put lipstick on the noncompliant Community Center ADA entrance. Our mobility challenged residents and visitors still have to negotiate the “ramp from hell” (so named by a Sun City resident) which takes them past the foul smelling dumpster into a service hallway. That’s disgraceful!
He ignores the fact that Joe Winfield, Melanie Barrett and Joyce Jones-Ivey gleefully endorsed the candidacy of Councilman Tim Bohen who recently found himself facing a local judge for assaulting Councilman Steve Solomon. Bohen has a well-documented public history of temper outbursts. It’s not if, it’s when.
Mr. Stinnett also sticks his head into the financial hole Winfield camp has dug for Oro Valley. In the past year Oro Valley has floated $52,000,000 in municipal bonds (debt) which have to be paid for from a shrinking income stream created by the development moratorium they put in place for the past four years. Your attempt to create fire from smoke is typical Winfield camp doublespeak. To quote Councilwoman Jones–Ivey (OV Town Council Meeting, April 6, 2022), “It’s political crap!”
Don Cox, Oro Valley
Winfield is the Way Forward
Editor:
The recent July 20, 2022, front-page article in the Explorer on the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve was no fluff piece. Inaugural ceremonies are always uplifting and make good human-interest news, but this news story has much greater significance. Joe Winfield is running for reelection as mayor of Oro Valley, and the Explorer piece mentions an important part of Joe’s legacy, which is at the heart of this election and the future of Oro Valley. Will we work for land preservation in perpetuity or forsake it for unbridled growth?
Oro Valley is at a critical point in its history. Founded in 1974 to maintain a rural desert landscape and avoid taxation overreach by nearby Tucson, our town is a unique place drenched in the beauty of the Sonoran Desert against the backdrop of the impressive Santa Catalina Mountains. Every resident who makes Oro Valley his or her home owns a small piece of a paradise that, at better than 90% built out, has become a battleground for money hungry developers.
When Joe Winfield became our mayor in August of 2018, two months after a Canadian nonbank lender turned the water off at the Golf Club at Vistoso, setting up an almost four-year battle for the soul of more than 200 acres of land. The residents of Oro Valley could not have been more fortunate. The prior mayor, a philosophical compatriot of pro-growth Danny Sharp (the candidate running against Joe Winfield in this crucial election) never met a rezoning he didn’t like. Had Joe Winfield not become mayor, there would have been no celebration of land preservation on a recent, warm July morning.
At this stage in our town’s history, we need a mayor who understands measured, careful growth. Who has the credibility to lead public- private partnerships like the one over 600 donors trusted in to secure a valuable piece of land and who will respect the unique beauty of Oro Valley and the residents who treasure it.
The Explorer article quotes an emotional Joe Winfield as saying the Vistoso land preservation represents a “capstone” for him. As a man who spent a long career with the National Parks Service, exemplifying his love for beautiful landscapes like the ones we value in Oro Valley. As Joe Winfield looks to extend his legacy over the next four years, a vote for him secures Oro Valley’s future as a place where our natural beauty can be celebrated and preserved in perpetuity.
Rosa Dailey, Oro Valley
Say no to blue
Editor:
To those of you that moved here from screwed up cities and states run by Democrats, think! Stop voting Democrat, you are screwing up Arizona.
Ralph Jameson, Oro Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.