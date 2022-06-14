Movies on the Lawn
Honey, grab the lawn chairs and the cooler, we’re going to Movies on the Lawn! Bring your friends and family to this free community event at the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center. Movies on the Lawn occurs every third Saturday of the month. This Saturday, June 18, Disney’s “Encanto” will be playing. The movie begins around 7:30 p.m., as soon as the sun goes down. Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N La Canada Drive. For more information about Movies on the Lawn visit, orovalleyaz.gov
Brew at the Zoo
Come on down to the Reid Park Zoo’s “toast to summer” event, Brew at the Zoo. Enjoy a wide variety of local and regional craft beers, hard ciders, lagers, ales and more. From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., enjoy live music from local band Heart & Soul, games and fun photo booths. Pub-style vendors will offer food for purchase. This is a 21+ only event and proceeds support the Zoo’s animal care, conservation and education programs. General admission is $50, $45 for zoo members and $25 for designated drivers. Ticket prices will go up $10 at the entrance. Brew at the Zoo is located at Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. For more information, visit reidparkzoo.org
Tucson Juneteenth Festival
Celebrate our nation’s 157th anniversary of our country’s Juneteenth celebration. Short for June 19th, the local celebration commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, 1865, and the roles, achievements and contributions of the African American community. From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Park Stage Arena, enjoy historical presentations, exhibits, music, dancing, arts and crafts, and food vendors. This event is free of admission. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a Gospel Jubilee and Father’s Day luncheon at the Dunbar Pavilion located at 325 W. 2nd Street. Kennedy Park Stage Arena, 3700 S. Mission Road. For more information about the Tucson Juneteenth Festival visit, visittucson.org.
