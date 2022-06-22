After retiring in 2020 after two decades leading the Oro Valley Police Department, Danny Sharp is now running for mayor against incumbent Joe Winfield in the August primary election.
“I thoroughly enjoyed my 20 years as police chief and had a great staff, great people working at the police department and for the town and we did a lot of great things over those 20 years,” Sharp said. “I love this community. That’s the reason why I decided to throw in my hat because I’m concerned about the direction we are going,”
Sharp expressed concerns about the need for more police officers and criticized the current council for selling bonds to improve parks.
Sharp also said he would have supported a controversial proposal to build five-story hotels and apartments at the Oro Valley Marketplace at the intersection of Oracle and Tangerine roads. The owner of Oro Valley Marketplace, Town West Design Development, withdrew the proposal with a plan to revise it, after a heated Town Council meeting in which it appeared that Winfield and other council members were questioning issues regarding the heights of the proposed development.
Sharp said he would have negotiated with Town West and expressed worry that future developers might be skittish about approaching Oro Valley.
Sharp, who grew up in Coolidge, Arizona, moved to Pima County to attend the University of Arizona. He’s long been familiar with Oro Valley.
“In fact. I would remember my father coming home after playing golf at the new Oro Valley Country Club back in the late ’50,” Sharp said.
His next door neighbor was working for the Tucson Police Department and let Sharp know the TPD was hiring. Sharp found his calling and he worked as a Tucson cop before his appointment to police chief in Oro Valley.
Sharp got his undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice Management from an online university and his master’s degree in educational leadership at Northern Arizona University.
Sharp would later teach a criminal justice class at Pima Community College and led a crime and public policy course at the University of Arizona. He’s also been a frequent guest lecturer at UA undergraduate and graduate classes on ethics and community policing. Sharp ran the basic training academy for the State of Arizona while working for the Tucson Police Department.
He was attracted to Oro Valley because of the ability to be able to make changes he saw as important. He implemented a school resource officer program in the town of Oro Valley.
Sharp raised his sons in Oro Valley with his wife, Lynn Sharp, who retired from the Tucson Police Department after 21 years.
Sharp said he’s passionate about attending to those with disabilities in the community when expanding parks and recreation. The town started a program called ICAN where summer recreational programs were more inclusive.
“I think we need to put money toward amenities that are going to provide services and amenities for the town,” Sharp said.
Sharp said community engagement is a top priority and the town should have more study sessions and flash surveys to figure out what residents want.
“We exist to provide services to our residents and so we need to have that attitude that we are there for them.” Sharp said.
Current Councilmember Harry “Mo” Greene said Sharp is a reasonable and thoughtful guy.
“I like what he has done before,” Greene said. “He was probably the first in the country to put a police officer in schools. They weren’t just put in schools, they had a whole program for what to do with an active shooter. I went through the whole training. It is amazing.”
Sharp said the Oro Valley Police Department is understaffed, which is affecting the number of officers who are in high school and on traffic patrol.
“Frankly the police department just does not have the staff, the personnel to be able to do those things,” Sharp said.“I wish that the council would make that the priority that it always has been. I mean, this town was founded on the premise of strong public safety. They are not attending to that strong public safety piece that the Founding Fathers of Oro Valley thought was important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.