Keep Tucson Vinyl
Head Downtown to one of the newest eclectic restaurants in Tucson. The Delta is a gastropub with Cajun- and Sonoran-inspired menu items. This Thursday, the restaurant is hosting Old Paint Records to play some of its best vinyl tracks. This event celebrates locally owned vinyl stores in the Old Pueblo while providing delicious discounts on local beers ($4), $4 off all Arizona spirits, and half off bottles of Arizona wine. Details: Show starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28. The Delta, 135 S. Sixth Avenue. thedeltatucson.com.
Los Desconocidos
The Arizona History Museum presents the Migrant Quilt Project. This new exhibit memorializes migrants who died trying to seek refuge in the United States. Each quilt features the names of individuals who were identified. Those who have yet to be identified are memorialized with the phrase “desconocido,” or “unknown.” Details: The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Free to $12 admission. Arizona State Museum, 949 E. Second Street. arizonahistoricalsociety.org.
Dive-In Movie Night
Legendary Tucson retro hotspot Hotel McCoy is back with its dive-in movie nights by the pool. Head to the McCoy on Saturday to buy popcorn and watch the blockbuster superhero movie “Black Panther.” The event is open to the public, but only guests are allowed to swim. Limited parking is available. Details: 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road.
The Thing About Art
Fans of the 1951 Howard Hawk production of “The Thing from Another World” and John Carpenter’s 1982 version can nerd out at the Screening Room this Friday. Come early to see displays of local artists and their best “The Thing” artwork. Afterward, watch the 1982 “The Thing” in widescreen with all the gruesome special effects we love. Details: Art show at 5:30 p.m. and movie at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29. $5. The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress Street.
Paint Night in the Park
Head over to the Brad DeSpain Stables at the scenic Marana Heritage River Park for Adult Paint Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29. “Become the artist you never knew you were!” Registration for the instructor-led class is $30 per resident or $37.50 for nonresidents and includes a 16-by-20-inch canvas and painting supplies. No experience necessary. Participants may also bring food and alcoholic beverages to enjoy responsibly. maranaaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.