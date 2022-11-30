Multiple causes of inflation
Editor:
I recently read letters by Lois Berkowitz and Kirk Alexander. I am a retired science teacher and environmental specialist who cleaned many contaminated sites from former manufacturing prior to our current EPA laws when we did not know about environmental causes and effects.
Our EPA and state environmental laws are very strict. Any company, whether in mining, drilling for oil, natural gas or coal or other endeavor, has to follow these rules or face fines that could bankrupt the company.
Companies do not want to go out of business. Avian flu is a cause of higher poultry and egg prices but, overall, the biggest inflation factor for all commodities is the price of diesel fuel. Trucks have to bring every commodity to us and when diesel fuel is high, prices go up.
I have no problem with people buying electric vehicles (EVs), using solar panels or wind turbines on properties with enough space to site them. However, this should be the consumer’s choice and not the government’s choice. The gasoline powered vehicle did not overtake horses and carriages overnight. Only when Henry Ford introduced the assembly line and lowered the cost of cars did the sales of gasoline powered cars soar.
Consumer Reports just noted that EVs are not reliable — yet. EVs are still a new technology. In time, they will be reliable. EVs depend on lithium batteries, 85% of lithium reserves are owned by China. We need more lithium for EV batteries.
I have a friend who has talked to the federal government about the critical need for strategic materials for EVs, cellphones, etc. We do not have enough solar and wind power to replace fossil fuels that heat our homes and charge EVs. The majority of our energy comes from fossil fuels.
Joe Biden said he will shut down coal plants. “I cannot depend on them and no drilling” for oil, a perplexing statement. We have no replacements for these fuels. We cannot replace these fuels overnight. It will take decades to do this. Carbon neutral nuclear plants using thorium could help but cannot get permitted because of fear generated by small groups of people.
People this winter in cold states will probably be burning wood instead of high-cost oil and more emissions instead of less from the fossil fuels. My friends in Maine estimate it will cost them $3,000 to heat their small home with fuel oil.
We should not be looking to get oil from Venezuela or Saudi Arabia when we have the resources here. Kirk Alexander said it is good that Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels when Mr. Alexander is heating and cooling his home with the use of fossil fuels unless he has solar panels, wind power and fuel cells to store energy when the sun does not shine and there is no wind! Please look at the source for your energy.
Economics 101 tells us that prices of goods and services are based on supply and demand. During the recent pandemic, people worked from home and the demand for gasoline dropped, prices dropped and oil company profits dropped.
Now, companies are telling their workers to come back to the office and since the Biden administration is not approving new permits for drilling for fossil fuels and Saudi Arabia cut back on its production, demand is higher, supplies are lower, and prices are higher. If a Republican administration did the same thing, I would hold it just as accountable for a poor policy.
Also, if Joe Biden allowed our production of fossil fuels to increase, prices will drop, and we would cut the amount of money Vladimir Putin has to fund his war with the Ukraine!
Again, EPA regulations are very strict in this country. Companies do not want spills or accidents, it is costly and could ruin their stock prices and possibly bankrupt the company.
Our switching from fossil fuels will not help the planet if the two most populated countries on Earth, China and India, do not do the same thing.
Kirk Alexander made the comment that Republicans use fear as a tactic. I saw a Mark Kelly commercial that had his opponent talking about privatizing Social Security and then shows a senior with fear on his face. Congress needs to work to solve our country’s problems instead of wasting taxpayers’ money in endless fighting. Time for Congress to get to work and Joe Biden to rethink his policy, which is hurting Americans and helping Vladimir Putin.
Anthony J. Albini, Pima County
