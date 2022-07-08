Team Players
Oro Valley is governed by a mayor and six at-large elected Town Council members. Because these seven officials represent all Town residents, it is important that they each bring to the town council a degree of independence, tenacity and personal accountability.
This is why I am concerned with the fact that the four incumbents running for re-election are doing so as a “team.” What does this mean? Based upon the past four years, it appears that one or two of them have strong opinions about Town priorities and the other two just go along with them. With only seven council members, I have a problem with two of the seven being loyal and generally passive followers.
Take for example, Josh Nicolson. He has been a loyal follower of the mayor and vice mayor. Even when he expresses personal doubts about a position, he has been known to vote with “the team” because “he promised.” This is not leadership and it certainly is not independence. What exactly does he stand for and what has he done to fight for anything on his own?
Joyce Jones-Ivey recently took offense at a Town Council meeting for being challenged by the lack of follow through making the Community Center more accessible. She is good at expressing compassion and empathy, but what exactly did she do to fight for what she committed to do four years ago? Who does she take direction from?
We should all vote for candidates we believe align best to our personal priorities. However, regardless of whether I agree with a candidate’s priorities or not, I want Council members to be independent, fearless and passionate to make sure that whatever is voted for actually happens.
Voting for a “team” concerns me greatly. I will look at each candidate and vote for the ones who have a mind of their own and the fortitude to stand up for their beliefs even when it goes against their “team” position.
Marla Sherrard, Oro Valley
The Vision Thing
I have listened to mayoral candidate Sharp on podcasts, at political gatherings and read his Explorer interview.
This is what I have learned: Mr. Sharp is a bureaucrat who extols past accomplishments and talks about “process” not results.
Further, he has offered NO vision for Oro Valley’s future, instead he relies on surrogates to downplay the accomplishment of our current council.
When you cut through the spin, and negative campaigning, here are his positions.
• He opposes expanding Naranja Park for our young families.
• He is not a fan of the 202-acre Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve
• He thinks paying off the $27.6M police pension debt and saving millions was unnecessary.
The only thing you can find that candidate Sharp supports is the Town West proposal to build five- and six-story apartment buildings at the Oro Valley Marketplace.
Mayor Joe Winfield rejected Town West’s proposed 75-foot high, 500-unit apartment building adjacent to the Tangerine scenic corridor in February. The applicant has now proposed a new OVMP plan reducing the five- and six-story structures to three story garden apartments, removing 230 units and reducing the proposed hotels from three to two.
Let’s re-elect Mayor Winfield, whose vision for responsible growth what town residents want.
Jack Stinnett, Oro Valley
