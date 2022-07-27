Oro Valley Councilmember Joyce Jones-Ivey says she not only wants to enhance the safety in Oro Valley but keep open communication with the police department.
She said public safety is extremely important in Oro Valley. “We pride ourselves here in town on being the safest city in Arizona.” Jones-Ivey said. “We still have that title. We have a new (police) chief, Chief (Kara) Riley.”
Jones-Ivey explained the new chief was “the most qualified” from the approximate 50 candidates they interviewed.
“She engages us to keep us informed of what’s going on and different training programs for our police department,” Jones-Ivey explained about the new chief of OVPD.
Jones-Ivey said OV has Coffee with a Cop and Safety Resource Officers (SROs) in schools.
She explained the police department offers a 12-week course, Community Academy, in which the residents of Oro Valley can learn what OVPD officers are doing.
“It is building that communication with the community,” she said. “Before COVID our police department offered women’s self-defense (training).”
Jones-Ivey said she took the course and felt much more confident after the classes.
The wife of a now-retired Los Angeles police officer, Jones-Ivey understands the importance of the community’s connection with the police department. She also understands the importance of empowering women, educating women and keeping women healthy.
Prior to politics, Jones-Ivey was a nurse practitioner in OB-GYN practicing in Los Angeles, where she was born and raised. In high school, Jones-Ivey volunteered at the same hospital she was born, USC Medical Center, formerly called General Hospital. This hospital was where she held her first nursing job.
One of nine children, Jones-Ivey was raised in a traditional family. Her dad was a laborer, and her mom stayed at home. They lived in project housing at the time.
“It was interesting,” she said. “My folks were always very protective. I think the environment probably nurtured that.”
Jones-Ivey went on from being a registered nurse to nurse practitioner for women’s health OB-GYN. Her goal then was to educate women about their bodies and empower them.
She had an early introduction to politics because of her mother. Her mother involved her in local, state and national politics by watching both Democrat and Republican conventions.
“My mom would say don’t complain if you’re not out trying to make a difference.” she said.
That led her into politics and to where she is now. Her mom would say, “If it’s a problem, get about trying to solve it.”
Her twin sister was the one to recommend living in Southern Arizona, first suggesting she retire to Marana. Marana was not the right fit for Jones-Ivey. When she saw the mountains and scenery of Oro Valley, that was the home she was looking for.
“I went to the Oro Valley council meetings, sat in and listened to the concerns of the people,” she said. “They (the council) were not responsive to the people and in helping them understand the function of local government.”
She decided to run for town council and won. Now, she is in the race for reelection.
Jones-Ivey said bringing prosperity, like more jobs, into Oro Valley and increasing revenue are two big goals for her if she wins.
“I think that the fiscal health of our community is very important, too,” she said. “We don’t have property tax. We do pay a county tax, but our tax base is predominantly sales tax and bed tax.”
For fiscal stability, Jones-Ivey said she wants to bring in more age diversity and young families to Oro Valley.
“We have a comprehensive plan,” she explained. “The council brought in Leonardo Electronic to come in as a business (in Oro Valley), which will bring in 170 jobs.”
Jones-Ivey said the council also just added the Westward Look Grand Resort.
“That’s going to bring in roughly, maybe, $700,000 of resources to our town,” she said.
She said annexation is very important to the town. “We have an annexation plan that has been put together, steps on how we assess what’s going to be in our best interest,” Jones-Ivey explained.
Regarding improvements at the Marketplace, Jones-Ivey said she is not opposed to adding apartments and a hotel, as well as other businesses and amenities.
“The Marketplace is very important to us,” she explained. “It is a revenue source, a gathering place. It has a theater and eateries over there.”
However, businesses and shopping have been affected by what she called “The Amazon Effect,” as in online shopping.
When Town West, which owns the Marketplace, presented its plan for the Marketplace to the council, it presented option A and option B. Option A had 69 max feet (or five- to six-stories high) buildings, such as apartments as well as hotels. The code for height in Oro Valley is 39 feet (three stories high). Option A was out. Option B showed the apartments would be built down to Oro Valley codes.
Jones-Ivey said with seeing option B, the council asked Town West to present a more in-depth representation and architectural rendition of what the Marketplace would look like.
Jones-Ivey said she shares Oro Valley’s vision. “I live here,” she said. “I enjoy the views. I enjoy social activities.”
