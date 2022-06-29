Questions I ask myself:
• How sorry should I feel for Brittney Griner?
Griner is a star player for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA. Like many WNBA players, she can (and does) make much more money than she earns in the U.S. by playing overseas during the WNBA’s off-season. Back in mid-February, Griner was headed to Russia to play for her UMMC Ekaterinberg team when she arrested at the main Moscow airport for having hashish oil in her luggage. She has been detained by Russian authorities ever since and has been charged with drug smuggling. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in a Russian jail.
Further complicating matters is the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the United States’ coordination of a strong response thereto. Some think that Griner is being used as a pawn and, if convicted, would be part of a prisoner swap with the Russians.
Many people and organizations have leapt to Griner’s defense. The WNBA has petitioned the Biden Administration to help secure her release. Civil rights and human rights organizations have joined in. The Biden Administration has taken the step of stating that Griner is being “illegally detained,” whatever that means. But she’s stuck there and could go on trial very soon.
I certainly hope that cooler heads prevail and that everything works out. I hope that she can soon come home to her wife and to the Mercury, who are struggling mightily without her. (I’ve been hoping that Diana Taurasi, who is now 40 and still playing, could go out on or near the top. Instead, at 6-11, they’re near last place.)
However, I can’t help but wonder how stupid someone has to be to take drugs into another country. I’ve never used any drug. It was a decision that I made a long time ago and, if you never start, it’s really easy to stay on that course. I’m not going to get all preachy. I know that some people (a LOT of people) use drugs for a variety of reasons. Whatever. Our society has softened its view on certain types of drug use. For a lot of people now, it’s like the name of that old Doobie Brothers album, “What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits.”
If the drugs are so important to a person that she will risk 10 years in prison, perhaps she should reassess her priorities. Maybe she thought that since she was a minor celebrity in Russia that customs officials would just let her pass or let her slide. It’s still just dumb.
If I were ever in Mecca, I’m not going to shout derogatory things about Muhammad (actually, I wouldn’t do that anywhere, but definitely not in Mecca). And I’m not going to spit in Singapore. Brittney Griner should have had enough sense not to take drugs into Russia.
• How hard would it be to teach announcers proper grammar?
I realize that the movement these days is toward a folksier voice when announcing or discussing sports on the radio and TV. I’m all for getting people who played the game to share their experiences and expertise. And, let’s be fair, it’s doubtful that a whole lot of them majored in English while in college. But how hard would it be for ESPN to set up a very-basic language course for their announcers? Every time I hear an announcer say, “He shoulda went to his left,” it’s like being stabbed in the ear with a dumbed-down icepick.
I don’t expect everybody to sound like Benedict Cumberbatch, but somewhere around the fourth grade, they should have learned the difference between past tense (“went”) and past participle (“should have gone”). Now, I’m not crazy; I don’t expect any American adult to identify correctly the term “participle,” but it’s not asking too much to have a highly paid announcer put together a decent sentence.
If I were running ESPN or one of those other outlets, I would have the announcers complete the aforementioned language course and then, when they went on the air, I’d have them hooked up with a device that would give them a minor electrical jolt every time they butchered the language.
• How do they play football and those other sports in a large body of water?
When the New York Yankees go down to Florida to take on their American League rivals, in what city will they be playing? Unfortunately, most professional announcers will answer “Tampa Bay,” which happens to be a body of water. It drives me crazy. As a matter of fact, they won’t even play in Tampa; they play in St. Petersburg, which is across Tampa Bay from Tampa. (The NFL Buccaneers and NHL Lightning both play in Tampa, but neither actually plays in Tampa Bay.)
Why is this stuff so hard?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.