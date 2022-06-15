If it’s too hot to cook, stay out of the kitchen and visit one of these restaurants for a great deal
Sure, it’s hot enough that you could just crack open an egg and fry it on the sidewalk. But one of the best parts of the sizzling season is the chance to try out one of our amazing local restaurants for special menus, great deals and some refreshing adult beverages. Our team of Nicole Feltman, Katya Mendoza and Linda Ray hunted down some of the best that our City of Gastronomy has to offer.
Putney’s Pitstop Sports Bar and Grill. Make a pitstop at Putney’s this summer for a special that will not disappoint. Putney’s is offering half off for an order of eight wings with a wide range of flavors from honey teriyaki, chipotle bbq, classic, sweet thai chili, and the classic lemon pepper. This special runs every Wednesday from 4 p.m. until close. You should also hit up Putney’s during Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Tucson bar has a lounge area, pool tables, and shuffleboard to keep you busy. Check out their website for more information about their specials and menu at www.putneysbar.com. 6090 N. Oracle Road. (520) 575-1767.
Graze Premium Burgers. If you’re hankering for a great burger and fries, swing by Graze for a great combo deal. For just 10.99, you get a burger, fries and a drink. (For an extra two bucks, you can make it a double; for an extra $2.25, you can sub a veggie or chicken patty.) These are some of the best burgers in town, especially when you add the curry ketchup. Plus, you can get those tasty Maine Root fountain sodas, so you’re in for a treat. Details at grazepremiumburgers.com. 2721 E. Speedway Blvd. (520) 269-6888; 5635 E. Broadway Blvd. (520) 347-2159.
Truland Burgers & Greens. From the owners of midtown’s Choice Greens and Graze Burgers, Truland Burgers & Greens features some summer specials you won’t want to miss. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy any fresh greens salad for $9.99 and (or) a classic and juicy burger for $10.99 every day of the week, now through Aug. 31. (Additional toppings are extra and tax and gratuity are not included.) Sit back, relax and watch the game at the bar while you enjoy half-priced beer, draft wine and cocktails all day, Sunday through Thursday. Check out their website for more information at trulandburgers.com. 7332 N. Oracle Road. (520) 395-2975.
Sauce. Sample a pizza, a salad and two glasses of wine at Sauce Pizza and Wine this summer. Order any of their specialty pies (or build your own) and one of their delicious salads (we like the turkey and feta, although you can’t go wrong with the roasted vegetable) for just $27. (If you want want wine, you can substitute a fountain drink.) It’s a little bit carby with the pizza but you can justify those calories if you’re also getting a salad, right? Details and locations at saucepizzaandwine.com.
The NightJar. Step out after the sun goes down and visit the NightJar, a cozy bar located inside of The Coronet, for late-night specials from 9 p.m. to midnight. Modelos for $3, house wine for $6 and a buck off all draft beers, You’ll also save $2 on burgers, mussels and tinned seafood until 11:30 pm. As if it couldn’t get any better, The Cornet and the NightJar are teaming up to host movie nights every Friday night. Get a delicious bag of locally sourced bag of popcorn from POPPED and a Modelo for $8. Check out their website for more information about specials and featured movies at nightjartucson.com. 347 N. Meyer. (520) 222-9889.
Smokey Mo. Smokey Mo is offering daily specials everyday this summer to appease your summer time cravings. How could a fusion of Kansas-style and Texas-style BBQ disappoint. They have everything from a Triple Taco Tuesday special to a Kansas City-style Fried Chicken and a side on Wednesdays. Don’t miss Friday’s special of a half-pound of burnt ends with a side. They offer a housemade Kansas style barbeque sauce that has 11 different spices that will be sure to tickle your taste buds and lighten the mood. The cherry on top: the house-brewed Sweet Tea! Check out their website at www.smokeymo.com for more information on their specials. 2650 E. First Ave. (520) 203-8250.
El Minuto Cafe. Take a trip downtown to a Tucson institution. El Minuto Cafe is offering a summer happy hour Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy a crisp Mexican cerveza for $4, or have a house margarita for a mere $6. (You can also indulge in strawberry or mango margaritas for the same price.) For only $11, treat yourself to a sampler platter with four mini chimis, four mini beef tacos and three mini cheese crisps with sour cream and guacamole. You can also satiate your sweet tooth with a strawberry chimi topped with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce for only $5. El Minuto is located at 354 S. Main Ave. El Minuto is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Temporarily closed on Mondays.) Check out their website for more information about their specials at elminutotucson.com. 345 S. Main Ave. (520) 882-4145.
The Century Room. The Agave Heritage Festival at Hotel Congress presents a Summer Tasting Series at the Century Room. Enjoy agave spirits and light bites on Mezcal Sundays led by Doug Smith, local agave master and co-owner of Exo Roast Co. and El Crisol Mezcal Bar. Cost is $35 per person. Enjoy regional wines on Wine Thursdays starting June 16, led by HoCo Sommelier Josh Osteen and others in the industry for $30. For an additional $5 fee, you can book a VIP dinner reservation at the Cup Cafe before the tastings. Doors open at 6 p.m. and events begin at 7 p.m. The Century Room is located at 311 E Congress St. For more information about the Century Room and the Summer Tasting Series check out hotelcongress.com. 311 E. Congress St. (520) 622-8848.
El Charro. Dragons love tacos—and so do kids! Here’s a summer special that families can get behind: Children under 10 years old will be eating free at El Charro restaurants and their related side eateries, including Charro Steak & Del Rey and The Monica (both downtown) and Barrio Charro, at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Prince Road. With each paying adult, two kids get free meals from the kids menu Sunday through Wednesday. “It’s been a rough couple of years, especially for families,” said Si Charro! CEO Ray Flores. “So, in honor of our 100th anniversary, our family decided to do something to encourage parents and kids to enjoy dining together.” Dine in only. Visit sicharro.com for various locations, hours, menus and other details.
Penca. Downtown’s Penca is rolling out a new monsoon coctel menu filled with refreshing seasonal drinks such as sangria blanca, with mirepoix, pisco, white wine, honey, pennyroyal and lemon, or the Día de San Juan, with hoja de nopal liqueur, charanda, orange blossom water, orange liqueur and lime. (And don’t forget that owner Patrica Schwabe has also reopened the charming Tooley’s at 299 S. Park Ave. in the Lost Barrio.) Penca is open Wednesday through Sunday, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. 50 E. Broadway. (520) 203-7681.
eegee’s. This is a summer special you can enjoy all year. Through the month of June, all eegee’s locations are selling a coupon book that gives you half-off your order (up to $4) as well as discounts on meal deals. Coupons are good once a month starting in July, when watermelon debuts as flavor of the month. The books cost $12, with proceeds benefiting El Rio Health Center, Junior Achievement of Arizona and Integrative Touch. Do some good and take it easy, enjoy an eegee’s. More info and locations at eegees.com.
