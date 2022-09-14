SONORAN RESTAURANT WEEK
Sonoran Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, Sept. 18. The fourth annual foodie festival is a celebration of local participating restaurants offering a variety of coursed meals and other food specials that highlight what the UNESCO City of Gastronomy really has to offer. Prices range from $25 to $45; just ask for the Sonoran Restaurant Week menu. This week enjoy elote en vaso with a chipotle lime sauce on a bed of spicy chorizo at the BlackTop Grill or spicy Thai green curry at the Coronet. Whatever you’re craving, there are more than 90 participating restaurants to choose from. For more information about Sonoran Restaurant Week, visit sonoranrestaurantweek.com
Mount Lemmon Ski Valley Oktoberfest
Take the scenic route up through Mount Lemmon and visit the Ski Valley for Oktoberfest beginning Saturday, Sept. 17. The family-friendly event occurs every weekend, until Sunday, Oct. 9. Enjoy authentic German food, activities, dancing and music from the local John Prokop Band from noon to 4:30 p.m. The Sky Ride should be available, and the Iron Door restaurant will be open regular hours. No dogs allowed. Mount Lemmon Ski Valley in Coronado National Forest is located at 10300 Ski Run Road. For information about Oktoberfest, visit skithelemmon.com
Release Party Las Hermanas Beer
Borderlands Brewing Co. will release its limited edition Las Hermanas or “the sisters,” beer on Friday, Sept. 16, at its release party at Borderlands. The event begins at 5:30 p.m., admission is free. The craft brew comes from a binational collaboration between Hispanic female brewers from different states and breweries throughout Mexico and is the second edition of this collaboration. Borderlands Brewing Co. is located at 119 E. Toole Avenue. For information about Las Hermanas and other events visit, borderlandsbrewing.com
20th Annual Roasted Chile Festival
The Heirloom Farmers Markets present the 20th annual Roasted Chile Festival from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18. Visit your favorite local heirloom farmers markets to savor the perfectly balanced heat and sweetness of the Hatch chile from local vendors. Locals in Oro Valley can preorder freshly roasted Hatch chiles from the Roasted Chile ahead of the celebration at Steam Pump Ranch located at 10901 N. Oracle Road. For information about other celebrating farmers markets, visit heirloomfm.org
