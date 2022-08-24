WINE THURSDAYS AT THE CENTURY ROOM
Discover wines from Willcox at the last Wine Thursdays event on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Hotel Congress’ jazz club, the Century Room. The Agave Heritage Festival closes out its Summer Tasting Series, led by HoCo Sommelier Josh Osteen accompanied by light bites and piano music. Cost is $30. For an additional $5 fee, you can book a VIP dinner reservation at the Cup Cafe before the tastings. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. The Century Room is located at 311 E Congress Street. For more information about the Century Room and the Summer Tasting Series, check out hotelcongress.com
WORLD MARGARITA CHAMPIONSHIP
If you’re looking for a world class margarita, you’ve come to the right place. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Tucson Original Restaurants & Purveyors present the World Margarita Championship on Friday, Aug. 26, at the CATALYST Arts & Maker Space at the Tucson Mall. From 6 to 9 p.m. watch chefs and mixologists alike battle it out for the People’s Choice Award and for best Signature Margarita. Salt or no salt, enjoy a taste or two of tequilas paired with southwestern cuisine and more. The 21-and-older event will include live music and interactive arts experiences. Tickets are available for purchase online for $80 until sold out (and they’re likely to). Raffle tickets are also available for purchase. All proceeds from the event will go toward SAACA community arts outreach programs and Tucson Originals Restaurants. CATALYST Arts & Maker Space is located at 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110. For more information about the World Margarita Championship, visit saaca.org
BREEZE IN THE TREES 5K
There is no better way to start off the weekend than to run a 5K. The Green Valley Pecan Company hosts its 11th annual Breeze in the Trees 5K to prepare runners for the 13th annual Pecan Classic in November. The route which takes runners through a scenic course beneath the pecan orchards takes place at 7 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27. Bib pickup is at 6:15 a.m., no dogs allowed and no water station on the course. Awards will be given to top finishers. Registration for 5K & 10K is $40 to $45. The Green Valley Pecan Company is located at 1625 E. Sahuarita Road. For more information about the race, contact organizer Steve Taggart 520-820-6447, staff@taggrun.com or visit taggrun.com
SUMMER COURTYARD DINNER SHOW
Take a trip down south toward the boutique Downtown Clifton Hotel on Saturday, Aug. 27, for dinner and a show. For $45, enjoy a chef-curated three-course meal with a private courtyard concert by talented musician Freddy Jay. From 6:30 to 11 p.m., savor seared scallops on a fresh corn and pickled nopal fritter or a jackfruit barbacoa ravioli masa and semolina pasta. Vegan options are available. Limited VIP room packages are available, call the hotel directly at 520-636-3163. The Downtown Clifton Hotel is located at 485 S. Stone Avenue. For more information, visit eventbrite.com
