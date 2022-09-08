Summer is almost over and that means we can go outside again without being seared. Oro Valley is ready with lots of activities that will interest seniors, adults and kids. These activities all take place in October but now is the time to plan and register. Here’s what’s on the docket.
For information on the programs or to register, visit orovalleyaz.gov or call 520-229-5050.
Grab up to six of friends or family members and register for trivia. Open to anyone older than 18, the event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in The Overlook and the Sunset Room at Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada. A 75-minute bar-style trivia contest includes happy-hour deals on food and drinks. There is also a child watch option for parents with children. Cost for that is $5 per child. Only one team member needs to register. Cost to play is free.
Lifeguard certification classes for those 15 and older will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, to Friday, Oct. 14, in the classroom at the Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia Drive. Participants must attend all the sessions and days. They should bring a suit, towel, goggles, notebook, pencil and lunch.
A pre-course test must be passed on the first day of class. Students will be tested on their ability to swim 300 yards continuously using a combination of freestyle and breaststroke and treading water for 2 minutes with only legs. You must also be able to swim 20 yards and surface dive to 10 feet and retrieve a 10-pound brick, return to the surface and swim 20 yards back to the start, using both hands holding the brick and keep your face out of water, and exit the pool without using the ladder or steps. These skills must be completed in a minute and 40 seconds.
Cost is $90. For information, call 520-297-7946.
Lifeguard recertification for those 15 years or older will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the aquatic center classroom, 23 W. Calle Concordia Drive. Participants should bring a swimsuit, towel, goggles, notebook, pencil and lunch. They will be required to complete a written exam and demonstrate water skills.
Cost is $50. For information, call 520-297-7946.
Junior Olympic archery development intermediate for students ages 8 to 20 years old will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays from Oct. 3 to Oct. 24, or Wednesdays from Oct. 5 to Oct. 26 at the archery instructional area in Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive. This is the next step in starting archery. Students are trained based on their personal goals, and could include competition, recreation or physical exercise.
Cost is $10. For information, call 520-229-5050.
Oro Valley Walking Club for those 18 and older is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane.
Cost is free. For information, email Margret Parnell, mparnell@comcast.net
Personal Training with Reach Your Potential for those 14 and older is available. Instructors are Julian Turner and Leanne Turner. Cost is based on the instruction provided. For information, call Julian Turner, 520-907-0514, or visit reachyourpotentialaz.com
Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at 10901 N. Oracle Road. The event includes tours, presentations and displays at the Pusch House. There will also be an heirloom farmers market, and an artisan and antique fair. Kids can partake in crafts from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the Heritage Garden, and prehistoric demonstrations with Archeology Southwest are in the same location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live music will be performed from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Children’s activities are plentiful. Several activities are planned for fall break, set for Oct. 10 to Oct. 14. For information on any of the activities, call 520-229-5050.
Flag football camp for children ages 5 to 14 years 11 months will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. every weekday at the Multi Use Field 1 North, Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive. Cost is $179.
Camp Swim Play Fun at the Oro Valley Community Center for children ages 6 to 12 is hosted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday at the Community and Recreation Center Camp Room, 10555 N. La Canada Dr. Morning and afternoon snacks will be provided but children must bring a sack lunch, water bottle, swimsuit, town and sunscreen. However, lunch may be purchased for $30 for the week. Extended care from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. is also available for $20 each. Cost for the week is $150. Cost for a single day is $40.
Nature Camp at Catalina State Park for children ages 6 to 12 is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Catalina State Park Group Campground, 11570 N. Oracle Road. Activities include nature talks, hiking and building a fort. Children will be grouped by age and must bring a sack lunch. Morning and afternoon snacks will be provided. Extended care from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. is also available. Cost for the program is $90 or $120 for extended care.
