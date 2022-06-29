Music in the Mountains Concert Series. Pack your picnic chairs and head over to Catalina State Park for their Music in the Mountains Concert Series with The Cochise County All-Stars on Saturday, July 2. The event begins at 6 p.m. and is included with an all-day park admission pass of $7 per vehicle, up to four adults. For over 15 years, the Cochise County All-Stars have been entertaining southern Arizonans with their eclectic variety of 20th Century American music line up. The next concert at the park won’t be until Saturday, August 6. Catalina State Park is located at 1150 N. Oracle Rd. For more information about Catalina State Park visit, azstateparks.com/catalina/.
Star-Spangled Spectacular in Marana. Come celebrate America’s birthday at the Town of Marana’s annual Star-Spangled Spectacular on Sunday, July 3. The event begins at 5 p.m., with activities for all family members. Enjoy free attractions such as the splash pad, inflatable field games, live music, car show, petting zoo and more. More than 30 food vendors will be available on-site with food and drinks for purchase. Glass containers and cookouts are not permitted but coolers and chairs are welcome. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. The Star-Spangled Spectacular will take place at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 North Silverbell Road. For more information about the Town of Marana events visit, maranaaz.gov/events.
Oro Valley July 4th Celebration. Celebrate the Fourth of July with the Town of Oro Valley Parks and Recreation at the James D. Kriegh Park on Monday, July 4, from 5 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Enjoy free family-friendly activities such as lawn games and kids crafts, as well as community vendors, live music by a Tom Petty cover band, The Petty Breakers, and more. You can also enjoy reduced admission at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., $1 for children and $3 for adults. In place of fireworks, there will be a laser-light show at 9 p.m. Food trucks and alcoholic beverages will be available onsite for purchase. James D. Kriegh (JDK) Park is located at 23 W. Calle Concordia. For more information visit, orovalleyaz.gov.
