District 1 supervisor hosting town halls

Supervisor Rex Scott, who represents District 1 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, has kicked off a series of town halls to gauge concerns of his constituents.
“I want to be able to hear directly from our constituents what their interests and concerns are,” Scott said.
“I think it’s incumbent upon every elected official to have as many opportunities for interactions with their constituents as possible.”
District 1 covers much of northwest Pima County, including the towns of Oro Valley and Marana. Find a map of the district at district1.pima.gov.
The town halls are set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Pima Community College Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road; Wednesday, Oct. 12, Dusenberry-River Library, 5605 E. River Road, Suite 105; and Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Sabino High School, 5000 N. Bowes Road.
The District 1 office also plans to take part in a community resource fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Coronado K-8 School, 3401 E. Wilds Road.
For additional information, contact the District 1 office at 520-724-2738 or district1@pima.gov.
At the meetings, Scott will start with brief comments before turning each event over to constituents for a Q&A.
Meeting in person has been a rarity in the last two years. The town halls have long been planned, but the staff wanted to wait until residents returned from summer vacations to start them.
“We were talking about this back in the spring, back when the board resumed live meetings,” Scott said. “We decided to wait until this time. We thought that it would enhance attendance.”
Elected to represent District 1 in November 2020, Scott hasn’t been a big fan of Zoom. A longtime public-school educator and administrator, he enjoyed the days when he could meet with his students.
“I’ve said this to a lot of people when I was a school administrator,” he said. “The days I loved the most were when I could interact with students. The days I disliked the most were the ones when I had to spend most of my time in the office, dealing with meetings or paperwork.
“The first almost year of our tenure on the board felt like those days in the office. Since the board resumed live meetings in the spring and we’ve had more opportunities to meet with community groups like homeowners associations, we really wanted to take it to the next level and schedule these town halls strategically scheduled in different areas of the district.”
While he can’t predict what residents will bring up, Scott said transportation, parks, development and health are key subjects mentioned via email and phone calls.
“I’m not going to be surprised if what we hear in the town halls really run the gamut in terms of what people are interested in or are concerned about,” he said.
“I think what’s important is that we’re out there and meeting directly with people. If they want a more sustained conversation about something that is important to them, we can schedule some time for those individuals after the town halls.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.