Danielle Tuakalau says Bananarama’s 1983 hit “Cruel Summer” is such an awful song that it makes the impact that much stronger in movies and on TV.
“I think I heard (a snippet) of that song once and now it just pops in my head and won’t go away,” she said.
For Danielle, it should have been a wonderful summer. The good student, athlete and friend should have been swimming, learning how to drive and contemplating college. Instead, she spent it rehabbing after knee surgery for a torn ACL, doing countless lunges and learning to walk without a limp. And there’s that scar that remains.
Her sophomore year had been going well. Her Amphi volleyball team had made it to state and then she found herself starting on a basketball team that would win the region championship. But just a few games into the season, she went up for a three-pointer and a defender jumped at her. She landed on the defender’s foot and suffered a severe ankle sprain.
She sat out for a couple weeks, then got back on the court in a JV game. Everything was fine until she made a sharp cut and her knee buckled. She missed another month before playing in a JV game at Canyon Del Oro. The game went well until suddenly — just running down the court — her knee gave way. She had surgery about a month later and has been rehabbing since.
She works out at Planet Fitness near the Tucson Mall. Her physical strength has been improving, but staying mentally tough has been difficult.
Adding to the emotional turmoil is her younger sister, Kayla — who is a couple inches taller and just as athletic as Danielle — and her status as an incoming freshman at Amphi. All summer, Danielle watched Kayla excel as part of the Amphi varsity squad that was playing in summer leagues at Flowing Wells and Sahuaro.
“Yeah, I got to watch my sister and my boyfriend play in their games. I was happy for them, but I would also like to be happy for me," Danielle said.
She was recently cleared to jog, and she said she can run without and limping or wobbling. She knows she will miss volleyball season, but she is joining the Amphi golf team this season, with her doctor's blessing
“I’ve never played golf before, so this should be interesting,” she said with a laugh.
Her doctor said she should stick to irons. No grip-it-and-rip-it-off the tee for fear of putting too much torque on her knee.
Danielle and her medical team hope she'll be ready by the start of basketball. (The first day of practice is Halloween.)
She survived her cruel summer. Now, she deserves a cool winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.