Musical theater has the power to so deeply resonate, to reflect experiences so intimately, it can charge the audience’s emotions and leave them forever changed.
That has been the experience many people have had with “Fun Home,” the 2015 Tony award winner for “Best Musical.” Some of the songs became anthems for lesbians, another expressed the heartbreak of letting a life waste away one day at a time, others spoke to every daughter who struggled to understand her father.
It was a musical that spoke volumes to Tyler Wright and Dennis Tamblyn, the director and producer of the production coming to Tucson Aug. 6 to Aug. 14. The Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company (SAPAC) presents “Fun Home” at the Scoundrel and Scamp stage, 738 N. Fifth Avenue #131.
“Fun Home,” with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, is based on the autobiographical graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. It is the story of her coming to terms with her childhood, her father’s suicide and the discovery of her own sexuality. Her deeply troubled and brilliant father, Bruce Bechdel, was a closeted gay man who was an English teacher, the owner and manager of a funeral home (which they called “the Fun Home,” thus the title) and a passionate interior designer and house restorer.
When Wright saw the performance of “Ring of Keys” at the 2015 Tony Awards, he was then a closeted gay man in a marriage to a woman and the father of children.
“It was very, very emotional for me personally,” Wright said. “My wife and I knew that I was gay, but that was the choice I had made to live.”
When he came out a few years ago, he and his wife decided to divorce.
“In the long run, she has been very supportive, but at the time, when the musical came out, it hit really, really close to home,” Wright said. “It was something I was kind of scared to immerse myself in because I had such an emotional reaction to the Tony performance.”
However, the show kept coming back to him, and Bruce’s storyline in particular reverberated powerfully in his life.
“I’ve always seen the story of Bruce Bechdel as kind of a parallel universe of what my life could have been if I’d been born in another time or in other circumstances,” Wright said. “As different as Bruce and I’s story is, there are some obvious similarities.”
It was why he was willing to direct the show when Tamblyn approached him. As the two are good friends, Tamblyn knew Wright’s story and gave him an out, saying he would totally understand if the show would trigger him, but that he could also see it being very cathartic.
Tamblyn said “Fun Home” complemented the rest of the shows they’ve been doing and he was attracted to the innovative storytelling and the cast size. But, like Wright, he identified deeply with this musical as a gay man who recently left the closet.
“The show really is one that just speaks to people,” Tamblyn said. “It’s not (just) a story of coming out or being gay or being a lesbian or anything. It is such a human story. It gets a lot of credit because it does see things through a lesbian character at its core — and that’s great. I’m totally excited that that representation is happening. But at the same time, there’s so much else going on with this show.”
Wright says the opportunity to direct “Fun Home” came at a great time for him. He points out he’s at a different stage in his life and is much more at peace with his identity.
“It’s actually really great to work on this piece and to kind of look back at all of those things in my journey and the journey of the characters in the show,” Wright said. “Several years ago, triggering might have been appropriate. Now, it’s been a joyful celebration for me.”
The show doesn’t shy away from dealing with complicated topics nor does it rely on easy answers. Wright says he’s encouraging the cast to embrace the complexity of the show and the characters, especially when it comes to the three Alisons — the young child, the college freshman and the adult, middle-aged woman who is reflecting on it all.
“It’s very easy on the surface to look (at Bruce) and say, boy, that guy was a monster and a predator,” Wright said. “Which, he was. But what I really love about this is nobody is all one thing. People are very, very complex. And Alison explores in this work that there were really good things about this relationship. He was her father and she loved him.”
As he leads the cast in really digging into the characters, Wright said he was very careful in selecting each actor — people he said are Broadway-level talents with amazing voices. They are people he knew he could trust to create a safe space in rehearsal, one where there was an environment of consent and trust. He has shared his story and actors have all brought in their stories — things that resonate with them about the story.
His stage manager, who had intimacy training, worked with the cast about the importance of checking in with their scene partner about how they are feeling emotionally and physically and making sure consent happens every single time and at every rehearsal.
Wright said they’ve delved deeply into comparing Bruce’s self-loathing and the way he tried to hide who he is with Alison’s embracing of her identity early in college. Wright refered to the song, “I’m Changing My Major to Joan” Alison sings after her first sexual experience.
“If you’d taken a picture of me (in rehearsal), I had this grin from ear to ear because it’s just such a beautiful, universal, lovely moment that is so bubbly and happy,” Wright said. “And it’s compared right before that with this scene between Bruce and his yard guy that is very uncomfortable and very hard. I’ve leaned into trying to show the difference in circumstances and the difference is between shame and secrecy and the opposite of that being pride, openness and authenticity.”
The production incorporates some of the actual drawings from the graphic novel into the design of the set. At key moments, they’ll show drawings that illustrate such things as maps and the drawings each of the Alisons made.
While “Fun Home” does deal with some heavy topics and has heartbreaking moments, both Wright and Tamblyn stressed the show is not depressing and people will have a good time at the theater.
“The great thing about this musical is that it has so many fun moments — light moments and laughs,” Wright said. “It’s a very well-balanced show. It’s not just your LGBT suicide story. It’s a human story that people will connect to.”
“You’re not going to leave the theater down and depressed,” Tamblyn added. “You’re going to feel empowerment and like you’re not alone. Everyone can relate to different moments in this show. It is a healing journey. And the end, the last trio, is so moving and hopeful and inspiring.”
