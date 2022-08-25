The San Xavier Mission School suspended its academic operations indefinitely Aug. 12, two weeks after the first day of school.
Opened in 1864, San Xavier is the first Catholic school in Arizona and ministry of the San Xavier del Bac Mission.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson ceased operations after the discovery of the lack of a kindergarten teacher, forcing five kindergarten students who were enrolled, to move to other schools. The principal had also resigned the week before the start of the school year.
This resulted in a drop of enrollment numbers that the school budget could not support, according to a letter that was sent to families written by the parish’s pastor, Friar Ponchie Vasquez OFM.
The school had experienced about a 50% decrease in enrollment over the past five to six years, said Sheri Dahl, superintendent of Catholic schools. “The students deserved the type of quality education that the school unfortunately can’t provide right now.”
The school had restructured to a K-6 school just last spring.
After school let out Aug. 12, Diocesan staff handed the letter from Father Vasquez to families explaining the situation.
“We must suspend school operations indefinitely with the goal of restructuring and reorganizing with the goal of reopening San Xavier Mission School in the future,” Vasquez said.
Dahl said the Diocese called every affected family that evening to talk with them and let them know that the other nine Catholic schools in Tucson had their doors open.
Santa Cruz Catholic School, which is about 10 to 15 minutes away from San Xavier, was prepared to admit all 45 students, Dahl said. “Currently, a majority of the families are transferring to Santa Cruz,” Dahl said.
Staff from St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, said they would also be accepting students as well as St. Ambrose Catholic School, with the possibility of one.
The Diocese is fielding calls from parents and other schools to ensure a seamless transition.
“We also let faculty and staff know if they wanted to continue working for the church, particularly a Catholic school, what openings there are,” Dahl said. There are about 14 teacher and support staff openings at schools within the Diocese.
“Tuition is not a barrier at all,” Dahl said. “They will be taken care of.” Students’ scholarships would transfer over to any other Catholic school with the support of Arizona’s Catholic Tuition Support Organization.
Dahl, who has been with the Diocese for 13 years, said that after students and families are taken care of, the next phase will be renovating and working on a plan of reorganization.
“It’s going to take a collaborative effort with the local community, with the parish and the diocese,” Dahl said. “We are hopeful that it’s going to open in a way that will engage the community and will be a quality education center.”
