MUSIC
Wednesday, June 15
• Zach Hurd started Bay Ledges after ditching his hometown in Maine for Los Angeles in 2015. Hurd experiments with vapor and soul genres to produce a beachy chill vibe throughout his album “Ritual.” Don’t expect to fall asleep, though! His glitchy tunes keep you interested the whole time. Details: doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole; $15-$18; 191toole.com.
Saturday, June 18
• See what all the rage about Reggaetón is with Gasolina Party at the Rialto. Originating in Los Angeles, Gasolina is at the forefront of the Reggaetón movement. Reggaetón is a genre blend of Jamaican reggae music and Central American music. Details: doors at 9 p.m., show at 9:30 p.m.; The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.; $10-$15; rialtotheatre.com.
• Ani DiFranco is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her first live album, “Living in Clip.” DiFranco is releasing a remastered version of the album on July 29 but is touring the album before release. DiFranco is supported by the Rainbow Girls for the Fox performance. Details: 7:30 p.m.; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $30-$99; foxtucson.com.
Sunday, June 19
• Calexico returns to the Rialto with Molly Parden to perform their 10th album, “El Mirador.” The album was recorded in Tucson during the summer of 2021. Joey Burns and John Convertino dedicated this album to friends, family, and the community. The album explores feelings of connection and inclusivity during a time of disconnect, like a pandemic. Details: doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.; $32-$48; rialtotheatre.com.
THEATER
Thursday, June 16
• Have a blast at Gaslight Theatre this week at the new musical comedy “Ghostblasters.” As guessed, the storyline is a fun spin on the blockbuster “Ghostbusters” movie. A team of eccentric scientists band together to stop ghosts and spirits from infesting New York City. This play will be running into August. Details: Thursday, June 16, 7 p.m. The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway Blvd. Tickets are $27 for adults, $15 for children 2 to 12, and $25 for students, military, and seniors.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Saturday, June 18
• Adults 21 and older with a love for animal conservation are invited to Brew at the Zoo! Reid Park Zoo is hosting an Arizona brew tasting festival all throughout the Zoo. Proceeds go to supporting the Zoo’s educational programs and animal care. Local Arizona breweries like Crooked Tooth, Barrio Brewing, 1912, Bawker Bawker Cider House, and more will be available for tastings. You’ll be provided with an eco-friendly sampling cup, live music, and fun games throughout the event. Pub food vendors will also be available for purchase. Details: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $50 for nonmembers, $45 for zoo members, and $25 for designated drivers. Reidparkzoo.org
• On Your Left Fitness and Marana Parks and Recreation partnered up to present the #RUNMARANA Aquathlon at Oro Mae Harn Park. Three separate courses are available for participation. The first race is a free youth course for kids ages 5 to 10 with a 50-yard swim and a .6-mile run. The second course offered is a 200-yard swim and a .6-mile run. The most difficult course is a 350-yard serpentine swim and a 1.2-mile run. Details: registration ends Friday, June 17. All races are held on Saturday, June 18. The first race begins at 5:30 p.m., while the second and third begin at 6 p.m. Oro Mae Harn Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road. Free admission for youth race and $30 for others. maranaaz.gov
Sunday, June 19
• The seventh annual summer Round-Up 5K run begins at Steam Pump Ranch this weekend. Snacks, watermelon, and a water balloon toss will be provided. Runners, walkers, and strollers are welcome to join in the summer fun! The 5K starts in the morning. Come prepared for the desert heat. Details: 6 a.m. Sunday, June 19. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. $25 before race day, $30 on race day. orovalleyaz.gov
ARTS
• Fiber Artists of Southern Arizona (FASA) is exhibiting a collection of fiber art pieces created by 11 different artists. Artists employed a variety of techniques to create all of the artworks on display. FASA artists used photography, hand-dyeing, applique, collage, painting, printing and image transfer to create the artworks. Details: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays; Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 North Alvernon Way; General admission $15, seniors $13, children (4-17) $8. Tucson Botanical Gardens members free. Tucsonbotanical.org
CLASSES AND PROGRAMS
Saturday, June 18
• Tohono Chul Gardens partners with the Oro Valley Children’s museum every Saturday evening to entertain children 10 and younger. This Saturday’s Nature Niños is all about creative chemistry for children. It’s about igniting imagination through creative cooking! Details: Saturday, June 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Free admission. tohonochul.org.
KIDS
• Escape the summer heat by visiting the cold movie theater to watch ethereal animation from the minds of Hayao Miyazaki and Goro Miyazaki. The Loft is screening a summer of Studio Ghibli films every Wednesday and Saturday. These classic kid films are filled with fantasy and plots that keep you interested. Details: screenings start Wednesday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. The Loft Cinema, 3233 East Speedway Boulevard. Loftcinema.org
Monday, June 20 to Friday, June 24
• Children 5 to 14 can learn or flex their flag football skills at Marana’s multi-purpose field 2. Instructor Michael Owens will be teaching all levels of flag football players how to play, but most importantly, how to have fun. This one-week camp is in the middle of summer so make sure your children come with water bottles, maybe a snack, and comfy shoes. Details: 8 to 11 a.m. everyday. Multipurpose Field 2 (CRSD), 7548 N. Silverbell Road. Register at maranaaz.gov
